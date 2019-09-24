Metallis Announces Flow-Through Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MTS, OTCQB: MTLFF) (the "Company" or "Metallis") announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, Metallis proposes to carry out a non-brokered flow-through private placement of up to 2,272,727 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.88 cents per share to raise up to $2,000,000.

The shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The Proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expense" (within the meaning of the Act). The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2019, and as required under the Act.

No finders' fees and/or agents' fees will be paid. Shares issued on closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Metallis also announces that is has completed the first tranche of the private placement with the issuance of 1,140,000 flow-through common shares of the Company for total gross proceeds of $1,003,200.

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis' President and CEO states: "We are continuing our exploration as far into the fall season as we can at the Kirkham Property, given the success of our summer exploration programs. This relatively low-dilutive financing builds on an already strong treasury and gives us maximum flexibility as we continue to drill our Cole/Etta target and potential drilling on the K9 target at Thunder North".

About the Kirkham Property

The 106 sq. km Kirkham Property totals 10,610 Hectares and is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Eskay Camp. The northern border of Kirkham is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources' E&L Nickel Mountain Project. The northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine while the eastern border is within 15 - 20 km of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Pretium Resources' Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Metallis currently has 35,187,129 shares issued and outstanding including the 1st tranche of this private placement.

