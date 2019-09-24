Vanstar Appoints Bernard Lapointe as New Director

LA PRAIRIE, Sept. 24, 2019 - The management of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (Vanstar) announces the appointment of Bernard Lapointe on its board of directors.



Bernard Lapointe has extensive business experience, having spent more than 35 years in the resource sector in exploration and project development. He founded Arianne Resources in 1997 and headed the company until 2013 that became Arianne Phosphate. Mr. Lapointe contributed to the discovery and development of the Lac à Paul project located in Quebec, one of the largest phosphate projects in the world. Mr. Lapointe is still involved in the mining sector as Chairman of Tarku Resources and geologist consultant.

Mr. Lapointe will replace Mr. Éric Gervais on the board of directors and will serve as an Independent Director. The board of directors awarded 200,000 stock options to Mr. Lapointe with an exercise price of $0.22, valid for 5 years.

Mr. Pascal Germain, director of the company, also resigned for personal reasons.

We thank MM. Gervais and Germain for all the time granted to the company and wish them a lot of success in their new activities.

GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

The board of directors also awarded 300,000 stock options to Mr. Michel Perron, CFO of Vanstar, with an exercise price of $0.22, valid for 5 years.

