Jiulian Resources Announces Resignation of Director

TheNewswire - September 24, 2019 - Jiulian Resources Inc. (TSXV:JLR) ("Jiulian" or the "Company") announced today that Edward Milewski has stepped down as a director of the Company effective September 18, 2019. Jiulian thanked Mr. Milewski for his service to the Board of Directors and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

About Jiulian

Jiulian is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in southern British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 4,056-hectare Big Kidd property, located near Aspen Grove, BC. The Big Kidd property is located 25 km (approximately 15 minutes via Highway 97C) east of Merritt, BC, and 102 km west of the Company's head office in Kelowna, BC. The Property has a network of gravel roads, LTE cellular service and a high-voltage power line running across it. Jiulian Resources is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "JLR".

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Oliver Friesen, Director

T: 604-789-6128

W: www.jiulianresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

