Platina Resources Limited: Appointment of Dr Gustavo Delendatti as Exploration Manager

Perth, Australia - Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) (FRA:P4R) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) has appointed Dr Gustavo Delendatti as Exploration Manager for the Company's Blue Moon Project in the United States.Dr Delendatti will manage the drilling and exploration program for the high-grade, zinc-copper-gold project as part of Platina's earn-in joint venture with TSX-V listed Blue Moon Corporation.Dr Delendatti is a senior geologist with over 23 years of experience in the evaluation, exploration and development of mineral deposits in a range of mineralisation styles (epithermal, porphyry, volcanogenic massive sulphide, lithium pegmatite) in South America, North America and Australia.Most recently, he was Exploration Manager at the Authier Lithium Project in Quebec for ASX-listed Australian company Sayona Mining Limited. He played a key role in the completion of the Authier project's Pre and Definitive Feasibility Studies and led more than 15,000 metres of drilling that more than tripled the size of the lithium resource since acquisition.Mr Delendatti was previously Exploration Manager at ASX-listed explorer Elementos Limited, and Project Manager for TSX-listed, Exeter Resource Corporation at the Don Sixto gold project and Caspiche copper-gold project in Chile.Mr. Delendatti holds a PhD in geological science and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Competent Person under JORC 2012 Code & Guidelines.Platina Managing Director, Corey Nolan, was pleased to secure a proven performer to advance the project towards development."We have worked together for more than 10 years including our successful time at Sayona and Gustavo has a great track record," Mr Nolan said."He assisted in the due diligence process for the Blue Moon Project and has a deep insight into its expansion potential. We look forward to starting our drilling program."





About Platina Resources Limited:



Platina Resources Ltd. (ASX:PGM) Platina is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and into development.



The Company has interests in the following projects:



- Platina Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia's first scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrating the technical and economic viability of constructing the project. The Company is now focused on completing the permitting and securing offtake and financing.



- Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;



- Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of Australia's most significant Platinum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potential for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Ltd.; and



- Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, U.S.A, the project is subject to a Nl 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.





