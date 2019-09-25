First Mining Intersects 4.17 g/t Gold over 41 metres at the Goldlund Property

VANCOUVER, September 25, 2019 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce initial assay results from the drilling completed to date at the Miller prospect ("Miller") which forms part of the Company's wholly-owned Goldlund property ("Goldlund") in Ontario, Canada. Miller is located 10 kilometres northeast and along strike of the current resource area at Goldlund.

Drill highlights from the first seven holes drilled at Miller include:

Hole MI-19-014 intersected 1.57 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 207.0 metres ("m") Including 2.31 g/t Au over 49.0 m and 4.17 g/t Au over 41.0 m; and Including 55.28 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Hole MI-19-013 intersected 1.09 g/t Au over 182.0 m Including 2.73 g/t Au over 21.0 m; and Including 35.19 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Hole MI-19-015 intersected 0.97 g/t Au over 167.0 m Including 1.62 g/t Au over 25.0 m and 1.66 g/t Au over 33.0 m



Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, stated "The initial results from this year's drilling at Miller continue to highlight the regional potential of the Goldlund property and the potential for resource growth at Goldlund. We have now extended the current strike length of mineralization at Miller over 450 metres which remains open to the southwest and at depth, clearly demonstrating the potential for multiple gold deposits along the 50 kilometres of strike length at Goldlund."

The initial four holes completed (MI-19-009 through MI-19-012) were step-out holes designed to test the northeast extent of the Miller mineralization. These holes had no significant mineralization and indicate that the northeast extension has likely been cut by a fault (see plan map). These holes encountered strongly sheared, narrow granodiorite units, rather than the typical Miller mineralization which consists of granodiorite with quartz-ankerite veining and sulphides. Subsequent geophysical data reinterpretation demonstrates clear drill targets for the northeast extension of Miller, with additional drilling planned to the northeast to continue to test for a potential faulted extension of the mineralized zone. The remaining results reported in this news release consist of drilling designed to infill the main zone of mineralization at Miller which was delineated in the 2018 drill program. All three of these holes intercepted typical Miller mineralization with visible gold and sulphides.

The 2019 work program at Goldlund has been designed to follow-up on the successful drill results from Miller in 2018. The program includes step-out holes both to the northeast and southwest, as well as infill holes, with drilling to date completed on 25 metre spacing. This news release incorporates results from the first seven of 25 drill holes planned in 2019 at Miller, with drilling to date totaling approximately 4,133 metres in 22 holes, and visible gold noted in many of these holes. Due to the success of the program extending the Miller zone to the southwest, the work program at Miller has been increased from the original plan of 14 holes and 3,000 metres. Further drilling is on-going and is currently focused on following the extent of the mineralized granodiorite to the southwest at Miller. The results from the remainder of the 2019 program will be released as assay results become available.

Assay results have been returned for the first seven holes of the on-going drill program and are reported in the table below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Target MI-19-013 46.0 228.0 182.0 1.09 Miller including 46.0 50.0 4.0 9.15 and including 47.0 48.0 1.0 35.19 and including 88.0 109.0 21.0 2.73 and including 107.0 113.0 6.0 3.95 and including 134.0 147.0 13.0 2.67 MI-19-014 3.0 210.0 207.0 1.57 Miller including 42.0 91.0 49.0 2.31 and including 56.0 70.0 14.0 4.47 and including 60.0 61.0 1.0 26.43 and including 142.0 183.0 41.0 4.17 and including 168.0 182.0 14.0 7.57 and including 168.0 169.0 1.0 55.28 MI-19-015 1.0 168.0 167.0 0.97 Miller including 1.0 26.0 25.0 1.62 and including 5.0 8.0 3.0 5.40 and including 108.0 141.0 33.0 1.66 and including 120.0 122.0 2.0 5.82 MI-19-009 No significant mineralization Miller MI-19-010 No significant mineralization Miller MI-19-011 No significant mineralization Miller MI-19-012 No significant mineralization Miller Notes: Assaying for the Miller drill program is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) at their laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario. Prepared 50 g samples are analyzed for gold by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry (“AAS”) finish. Multi-element analysis is also being completed on selected holes by two-acid aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS and AES finish.

Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Assay values are uncut.

Intervals for hole MI-19-013 include results of selected assay repeats. These repeats were done by screened metallic fire assay on 1 kg size samples at the SGS laboratory in Lakefield.

A plan map showing the drill locations can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2019-09-25-Goldlund-NR-Plan-Map.pdf.

A cross section showing drill results and highlights for MI-19-014 can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2019-09-25-Goldlund-NR-Cross-Section.pdf.

A complete list of 2019 drill results including hole details can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2019-09-FF-NR-Goldlund-2019-Drill-Results.pdf.

A map showing the district-scale and regional targets at Goldlund can be viewed at the following link:

https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2019-06-FF-Goldlund-Regional-District.pdf.

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ? Dip ? Final Depth (m) UTM East UTM North MI-19-009 140 -75 167 554663 5533643 MI-19-010 315 -60 170 554648 5533577 MI-19-011 140 -60 161 554687 5533608 MI-19-012 320 -60 236 554787 5533552 MI-19-013 140 -85 251 554585 5533600 MI-19-014 140 -85 245 554565 5533585 MI-19-015 140 -85 224 554547 5533568

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the 2019 regional drilling program at Miller consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials and blanks at regular intervals. These are inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 30 samples (3% of total). The standards used in the 2019 regional drilling program range in grade from 0.5 g/t Au to 9.0 g/t Au, and are sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, BC. Blanks have been sourced locally from barren granitic material.

Field duplicates from quartered core, as well as 'coarse' or 'pulp' duplicates taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, are also submitted at regular intervals with an insertion rate of 4% for field duplicates and 4% for coarse or pulp duplicates. Additional selected duplicates are being submitted to an umpire lab for check assaying. SGS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. is an emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a large resource base of 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.8 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, First Mining is now focused on advancing its material assets towards a construction decision and, ultimately, to production. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and may acquire additional mineral assets in the future.

