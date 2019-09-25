Metals Creek Resources Partner, Sokoman Minerals Drills 25.8 Meters of 1 G/T Gold, Returns Clarks Brook to Metals Creek

Toronto, September 25, 2019 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) (Metals Creek or "the company") announces that they have been advised by their option/joint venture partner, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (or "Sokoman") that the diamond drilling program at the Clarks Brook property, under option from Metals Creek Resources Corp. has been completed. The 3-hole program tested the depth potential of the surface gold mineralization which was first drilled, and intersected, by Sokoman in its initial 2017/2018 drill program. Hole CB-19-08, drilled into the centre of the magnetic anomaly and under cutting DDH's CB-18-6, 7 (see news release April 5, 2018) returned multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization to a vertical depth of 400 metres with the highest values, from 73.6 to 80 m (6.4 m) at 2.26 g/t Au. Holes CB-19-09, 10, drilling the southern extension of the magnetic anomaly, verified widespread anomalous gold mineralization.

Significant assays* are highlighted in the following tables:

CB-19-08





From To Length (m) Au (g/t) 49.00 53.30 4.30 1.44 63.80 89.60 25.80 1.00 incl





73.60 80.00 6.40 2.26 134.00 147.45 13.45 0.83 incl





141.00 145.00 4.00 2.09 478.40 499.00 20.60 0.25







CB-18-09





From To Length (m) Au (g/t) 151.70 156.00 4.30 0.40 incl





151.70 152.70 1.00 1.05 176.35 176.75 0.40 1.39 254.45 257.35 2.90 0.30

Note: Sample intervals reported are core lengths, true widths are not known at this time.

Intervals of vuggy, chalcedonic, quartz veining with 1-3% disseminated pyrite, minor arsenopyrite and very minor stibnite, were intersected in hole CB-19-08 over intervals of up to 26 metres (core length - true thickness not known) giving values of 1 g/t Au with subintervals with values up to 0.80 metres of 5.94 g/t Au.

Sokomon's President and CEO Timothy Froude states: "While the gold results showed a significant gold endowment in the area, which was encouraging, given our current emphasis on the Moosehead property and a heavy work commitment in 2020 to continue with the Clarks Brook option, the Company has decided to return the property to Metals Creek Resources Corp. Sokoman will not retain any interest the Clarks Brook property."

Metals Creek would like to thank Sokomon Minerals for the high-quality exploration work performed on the Clark's Brook project and wishes them the best of luck on their Moosehead Project.

Management at Metals Creek is highly encouraged by the latest results from this program which include intersecting 25.8m of 1.00 g/t gold with the presence of strong indicator minerals.

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest on the past producing Dona Lake Mine project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

