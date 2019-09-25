E-Waste Sector Update

VANCOUVER, September 25, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(7N2:FSE) The Company has begun commissioning it's 20 tonne per day E-Waste recycling plant in Surrey, BC, Canada. Although construction is complete minor changes were necessary to several processes and control systems in both the concentrate and chemical portions of the plant. During the commissioning process the Company will be producing high-grade concentrates which will be sold to our down-stream partners.

On October 1st the Company expects the facility to fully operational including the utilization of EnviroLeach's proprietary chemistry to extract the precious metals. The Company currently has 100 tonnes of printed circuit boards, set-top boxes and modems in inventory to process in the initial start-up. The plant will process approximately 1.8 tonnes per hour of these materials. The plant up-time efficiency will start at 25% or 5 tonnes per day. The on-hand inventory will last for an estimated 20 plant days with more materials on order.

E-Scrap Conference

The Company is participating in the E-Scrap Conference and Trade Show from Sept 22 thru Sep 26 in Orlando Florida to meet with representatives from all aspects of the E-Waste management sector including; electronics manufacturers, equipment suppliers, e-waste recyclers, aggregators, refiners and smelters. The Company is looking to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen existing relationships and forge new alliances and partnerships across the sector.

In October and November, the Company will be showcasing the Surrey plant to numerous potential domestic and international partners and suppliers.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology Company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners. EnviroLeach's technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Duane Nelson

CEO & President

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560976/E-Waste-Sector-Update