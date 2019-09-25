Grid Metals Provides a Clarification Respecting the Shareholder Meeting to be held on October 8, 2019

TORONTO, September 25, 2019 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTC:MSMGF) ("Grid" or "the Company") announces that the resolution to ratify the acts and proceedings of the Board of Directors described in the Information Circular of the Company for the Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders to be held on October 8, 2019 will not be put to the shareholders for approval. The resolution will be withdrawn at the meeting because the Information Circular for the meeting does not adequately set forth all of the details related to the acts and proceedings of the Directors in sufficient detail for a shareholder to make an informed decision on the subject matter of the resolution. For clarity, management of the Company has determined that there are no acts or proceedings taken by the Board of Directors which requires approval of the shareholders in any event. This clarification to the Information Circular has been made at the request of OSC staff in connection with an OSC review of the disclosure record of the Company.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has a diversified portfolio of projects in the nickel-copper-platinum group metals and lithium-rare metals sectors. These commodities are vital to the emerging battery metals and energy storage sector. All of Grid's projects are located in secure North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on timely advancement of its property portfolio through prudent exploration and development activities.

To find out more about Grid Metals, please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company's plans for its properties, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

