Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Results

25.09.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its third quarter 2019 operational and financial results after the market close October 24, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast on October 25, 2019, at 9:00 am ET.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-273-9672
Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2216
Webcast: www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 6784586#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 25, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 15, 2019.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com



