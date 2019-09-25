Appia Presenting at Red Cloud's 8th Annual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase

Toronto, September 25, 2019 - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (Germany: “A0I.F”, “A0I.MU”, “A0I.BE”) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce its participation in Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.'s ("Red Cloud") 8th Annual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase (the "Event"). The Event will be held at Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Appia's Vice-President, Exploration & Development, Mr. James Sykes, will be presenting at 10:25 a.m. in the Vanity Fair B room.

Appia will be presenting the current results of the recently completed Alces Lake critical rare earth element ("REE") summer exploration program which successfully intersected some of the highest-grade critical REEs ever discovered, which include 16.10 wt% total rare earth oxide ("TREO") over 11.65 m in drill hole IV-19-003 (see news release; http://www.appiaenergy.ca/_resources/news/nr_20190716.pdf), and 16.06 wt% TREO over 15.55 m in follow-up drill hole IV-19-012 (see news release; http://www.appiaenergy.ca/_resources/news/nr_20190903.pdf).

Tickets for the Event are available for purchase from Red Cloud, please contact Ms. Alicia Ford (aford@redcloudfs.com) for further information.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 57,048 hectares (140,968 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has a 100% interest (subject to a 1% Uranium Production Payment Royalty and a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty on any precious or base metals payable, provided that the price of uranium is greater than US$130 per pound) in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), including rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production. The deposits are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 550 million lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia has 65.3 million common shares outstanding, 85.2 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President, CEO and Director: (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) appia@appiaenergy.ca

James Sykes, VP Exploration & Development, (tel) 306-221-8717, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) jsykes@uraniumgeologist.com

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48165