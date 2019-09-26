Cyprium Metals Ltd: Cue Copper Project Initial Phase 1 Drilling Program Results

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce the results from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation extensional drilling programme which totalled 4,038 metres at Hollandaire and Hollandaire West at the Cue Copper Project.Drilling Highlights- 5m @ 2.3% Cu in drill hole 19HORC006 from 50m downhole including:- 3m @ 3.4% Cu with 0.3 g/t Au and 13.3 g/t Ag from 51m;o 16m @ 0.8% Cu from 59m including:- 7m @ 1.4% Cu with 0.1 g/t Au and 17.5 g/t Ag from 59m; ando 8m @ 0.9% Cu from 76m including:- 1m @ 5.2% Cu from 79m- 12m @ 1.3% Cu in drill hole 19HORC005 from 101m downhole including:- 8m @ 1.8% Cu with 0.2 g/t Au and 13.1 g/t Ag from 104m- 19m @ 1.1% Cu in drill hole 19HORC010 from 106m downhole including:- 8m @ 1.9% Cu with 0.9 g/t Au and 13.7 g/t Ag from 109m- 30m @ 0.7% Cu in drill hole 19HORC014 from 77 m downhole including:- 1m @ 1.0% Cu with 0.2 g/t Au and 5.0 g/t Ag from 80m and- 6m @ 2.0% Cu with 0.2 g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Ag from 84mThe majority of the Phase 1 Hollandaire drilling programme has been focused on the Hollandaire West copper mineralisation to test for shallow extensions. The locations of the drill hole collars at the Hollandaire and Hollandaire West copper mineralisation are shown in Figure 1. The red outline shows the current mineralisation projected to the surface against drill-hole collars for extensional drilling.The first round of sample intervals based on geological observations of rock chips from the drilling have been assayed and the results are included in the Appendices. Follow up sampling is in progress where sampled intervals ended in mineralisation.Phase 2 drill holes are being designed to follow up on the Phase 1 intersections, particularly where the mineralisation remains open.Metallurgical diamond holes have been received at the laboratory and have been measured and weighed prior to assaying. The results for this will be forthcoming in October 2019.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are extremely pleased with the high grade drill results in our maiden drill programme at Hollandaire West. The majority of the intercepts are less than 100 metres vertical depth making the copper mineralisation potentially open pittable. We await further assays at Hollandaire along with results from metallurgical holes and associated test-work which is currently underway. Our geological team is currently planning the Phase 2 drilling at Hollandaire as well as prioritising and planning our regional targets for drill testing at the same time."The Phase 1 drilling programme involved a number of facets of drilling into and surrounding the mineralised area.At Hollandaire, two Reverse Circulation drill holes were undertaken, the first 19HORC001 was completed earlier than planned due to excessive deviation whilst the second drill hole 19HORC 002 intersected the mineralisation from 262 metres down hole and returned an intersection of 9 metres at 1.55% copper. An assessment is currently being undertaken of this drillhole and will be combined with the results of the two metallurgical diamond holes before planning further work.At Hollandaire West, a number of Reverse Circulation drill holes were drilled; to twin historical holes to test the veracity of the historical results, to test mineralisation where there was a significant gap between historical intersections and to test extensions of the mineralisation.To illustrate the results, a number of sections are provided in the following pages. The sections show the historical drilling and new drill holes from the Phase 1 drilling. Each section has an identified grade intercept from the drilling undertaken. The red outline in each section is the historical wireframes for the Hollandaire West mineralisation. The colouration of the hole traces gives a visual representation of the grade of the assayed samples and where the trace is dark grey, no samples have been assayed to date and these areas are where samples are currently being collected for assay.Infill drilling between historical holes is shown in the section in Figure 2 in link below where 19HORC014 intersects the mineralisation between two historical holes. 19HORC15 also intersects mineralisation to extend down dip. It should be noted the intersection of mineralisation outside the historical wireframes which indicates the potential to increase the mineralised envelope in these areas.Further, Figure 3 shows the intersection on 19HORC010, again between historical holes and also the trace on 19HORC11A which demonstrates the comparability with historical assays in the thicker section of the mineralisation. There are a number of holes on this section where further sampling and assaying is required. There are also mineralised intersections that are outside the historical wireframes.Next StepsWe are currently obtaining further samples for assay and will then combine the results to determine our Phase 2 drill hole programme. These assay results will be released to the market when available. Once the Phase 2 drill programme is finalised, a drill rig will be mobilised to site for the follow up drilling.Concurrently, other targets in the tenements are being reviewed so that when the rig is mobilised to complete Phase 2 drilling, it can also undertake drilling into the higher priority regional targets, particularly those where there are already mineralised drill intercepts.Metallurgical test work is also being advanced following the assaying of the metallurgical drill core.We look forward to updating the market with assays and metallurgical results as they become available.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0R0A91WJ





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:



Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Barry Cahill Executive Director Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary T +61 8 6169 3050 E info@cypriummetals.com