Sigma Featured at Financial Times Commodities Americas Summit in Panel Discussing Rebuilding Trust in The Mining Industry

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 - Sigma Lithium Resources Corp. (“Sigma” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGMA) (OTC-QB SGMLF) is pleased to announce that it participated in a Panel at Financial Times Commodities Americas Summit 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where executives discussed the future of the mining industry in the Americas and the adoption of higher standards of environmental sustainability practices.



Chaired by Neil Hume, Financial Times Natural Resources Editor, the panel included Ivan Simoes, Head of Corporate Affairs at Anglo American Brazil, Adam Matthews, Director of Ethics and Engagement for the Church of England Pensions Board and Co-Lead on the Investor Mining & Tailings Safety Initiative, Victor Bicca, President of the Brazilian National Mining Agency ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração), and Eduardo Ledsham, CEO of Bamin.

Ana Cabral, Sigma Chief Strategy Officer, said at the panel: “Sigma Lithium was already born green back in 2013, in order to secure a leading position in supplying the environmentally-focused electric vehicle value chain. As a result, we committed 15% of our Capex to environmental equipment and technologies that would keep Sigma at the forefront of environmental best practices, including efficient water usage through recirculation and dry stacking tailings management.”



She added, “In our age of global climate action and heightened environmental awareness throughout mainstream supply chains, even outside of traditionally green-focused industries, investors and societies are raising concerns about their participants’ carbon footprint and environmental credentials.”

“Thus, the mining sector must rise to the challenge of maintaining the highest standards of environmental practices. Its social and operational licenses will depend on it going forward. This is the “new normal” for the industry. It will bring a higher capex bill but as the LPs of the largest global investors, such as the Church of England Pensions Board, here in this panel, are leading the way, there is no turning back,” says Cabral.

“This increased environmental awareness of supply chains will bring a unique opportunity to Brazilian mining companies by compounding their environmental best practices with the country’s clean hydro-powered electricity to create a lasting and sustainable green competitive advantage,” she added.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma is a leading green lithium company at the forefront of the lithium ion battery global supply chain, enabling the decarbonization of mobility fleets. Sigma is on a fast-track to commercial production of a highly engineered, low impurities 6% battery grade lithium concentrate, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide.

Sigma started to produce battery-grade lithium concentrate on a pilot scale in 2018, shipping high quality above 6% Li2O coarse lithium concentrate samples to potential customers. Based on the initial design being considered under the feasibility study, a larger scale lithium concentration commercial production plant will contemplate a capacity of 220,000 tonnes of battery-grade spodumene concentrate annually.

Sigma’s corporate mission is to execute its strategy while embracing environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles. Sigma’s shareholders include some of the largest ESG-focused institutional investors in the world.

