Unigold Announces Management Change and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 - Unigold Inc. ("Unigold" or the "Company") (TSX-V:UGD) is pleased to announce that Joseph Hamilton has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Hamilton replaces Joseph Del Campo, the Interim President and CEO. In addition, Mr. Del Campo will remain on the Board of Directors. Mr. Charles Page has been appointed Lead Director.



"I have had the opportunity to act as Chairman of Unigold for the past 9 years, and to work closely with the management teams over that period,” stated Mr. Hamilton. “I am excited to take over the management functions of the Company as we continue our exploration work in the Dominican Republic. On behalf of the entire Board of Unigold, I would like to thank Joe Del Campo for his diligence and work over the past three years. Mr. Del Campo’s continued involvement at the Board level will be most welcome. In addition, I would like to welcome Mr. Page to his new role as Lead Director and look forward to his continued counsel and advice as we move into a new phase for the Company.”

Mr. Hamilton is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, capital markets and mine development. Mr. Hamilton has been involved in all facets of the mineral development cycle from early stage generative exploration to resource definition, feasibility studies, environmental permitting, community consultations, project financing, and construction management. Mr. Hamilton has managed base metal and gold projects in North America, Latin America and Africa. In addition to being a Professional Geologist in Ontario, Mr. Hamilton is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a member of the CFA Institute and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

In addition to being a Professional Geologist, Mr. Page has acted as senior officer, director and CEO for several publicly traded junior resources companies. Mr. Page has developed, organized and implemented major exploration projects in several mining camps in Canada and in the Republic of Cuba. He is familiar with all aspects of exploration from grass-roots projects to feasibility studies, production and mine closure. His primary geological expertise is in Precambrian gold and base metal, epithermal gold, porphyry copper-gold and disseminated gold deposits.

Unigold also announces that the Board of Directors have granted in aggregate 2,550,000 stock options to members of the Board and management. The options have an exercise price of $0.20, have a term of five years and vest immediately.

About Unigold Inc.

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

