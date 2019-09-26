Core Drill Mobilized to Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - Sept 26, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTCQB:AZASF) is pleased to announce that a core drill rig is mobilizing to start an initial core drilling program on our 100% owned Philadelphia project. Philadelphia is a high-grade gold and silver vein target located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. The Philadelphia property is the first of two new gold projects for Arizona Silver Exploration. Drilling is expected to commence Sept 30th. We are stepping out 100 feet to the north from our previous drilling looking for continuation of the high-grade vein where we intersected 15.82 grams per tonne (gpt) gold (Au) and 90 grams per tonne (gpt) silver (Ag) over 3.1 metres thickness in hole PRC19-2, and 7.2 gpt Au and 50 gpt Ag across 3.1 metres in hole PRC19-1. Our interpretation is the high-grade zone extends to the north of these intercepts beneath a historic surface sample that is reported at 5 ft. containing 1.15 ounces per ton Au. Drill core will be delivered to ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona for sawing and sample preparation. Then splits of samples will be sent by the ALS Minerals prep facility to the ALS Minerals analytical laboratory in Vancouver under strict chain of custody for ICP multi-element analyses, including silver, and AA analyses and fire assay for gold.

About the Philadelphia Project

The permitted and bonded drilling plan covers up to 24 exploration holes following up the gold-silver mineralization identified in the previous drilling on Philadelphia in holes 1 to 6 holes: see news release and drill hole summary table below.

http://arizonasilverexploration.com/home-page/drilling-continues-to-intersect-gold-silver-beryllium-at-philadelphia-project-in-mohave-county-arizona/

A geologic section for the six holes PRC19-1 through PRC19-6 has been posted to the website along with a long section of the proposed drilling along the vein target on the webpage. An assay http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/ section is also posted to the web site.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Watch for updates on our website with images while drilling on Philadelphia

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO

Phone: (604) 833-4278

