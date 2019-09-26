Copper One Inc. Announces Name Change to QuestCap Inc. and Board Appointment

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 - Copper One Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: QSC) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to “QuestCap Inc.” and that Daniyal Baizak has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, each effective immediately. The Company’s shareholders approved the name change at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2019 (the “AGM”). Trading of the Company’s shares under the new name on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) remains subject to CSE approval and is expected to commence at the beginning of October 2019.



In addition, at the AGM the Company’s shareholders approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the management information circular dated August 26, 2019, which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Baizak is a business consultant with considerable experience providing financial and strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions and managing multiple projects for a variety of private and public companies in Central Asia. Mr. Baizak holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

The Company has granted 100,000 stock options to Mr. Baizak pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.04 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Mr. Baizak’s appointment to the Company’s board of directors follows Fred Leigh’s resignation as a director, also effective immediately. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Leigh for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making various investments that may include, without limitation, the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

For additional information, please contact:

Aaron Atin

Corporate Secretary

aaron.atin@fmresources.ca

1-416-861-5888

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the name change of the Company, the timing of the commencement of trading of the Company’s shares under the new name, the appointment and resignation of directors and the grant of stock options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.