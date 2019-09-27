Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary and Additional Information for 2019 Drill Holes

Vancouver, September 26, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that Mr. Scott Davis will be replacing Aris Morfopoulos as CFO and Secretary of the Company, effective October 1, 2019.

Mr. Morfopoulos will continue to provide services to the Company on a consulting basis.

The board of directors thanks Mr. Morfopoulos for his service and contributions to the Company over the past three years as CFO and Secretary and looks forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity.

Mr. Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly-listed companies. He has over 20 years of experience in the areas of finance and accounting and has been mainly involved with publicly listed companies on the TSXV. The Company looks forward to having Mr. Davis on the team as it moves forward with its projects.

The following table provides gold values for composite intervals from the nine drill holes completed to date in 2019 at the Goldstorm Zone on the Treaty Creek Property. See the Company's press releases of July 30 and September 23, 2019.

Table 1: Gold Composite Intervals for Drill Holes GS19-40 to GS19-48

Section Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) 108+00NE GS19-40 23 350 327 0.443

including 81.5 127 45.5 0.907

GS19-41 27.5 353 325 0.589

including 47 146 99 1.015 109+00 NE GS19-43 68 561.5 493.5 0.566

including 141.5 561.5 420 0.605

including 141.5 197 55.5 1.005

GS19-44 101 368 267 0.807

including 125 275 150 1.065

GS19-45 44 369.5 325.5 0.719

including 62 278 216 0.901

including 105 278 173 1.000

GS19-46 34.5 628.5 594 0.510

including 175.5 337.5 162 0.734

including 564 600 36 1.328 111+00 NE GS19-48 97.5 936 838.5 0.725

including 97.5 426 328.5 1.048 112+50NE GS19-42 63.5 843.5 780 0.683

including 63.5 315.5 252 1.268

including 63.5 434 370.5 1.095 114+00NE GS19-47 117.5 1199 1081.5 0.589

including 200 501.5 301.5 0.828

and 986 1193 207 0.930

* All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

* True widths of the mineralization have not been determined

* All sample sizes are a standard 1.5m saw-cut split of HQ and NQ2 diameter drill core

The following table contains diamond drill hole location data for the drill holes completed in 2019. See the accompanying plan map that shows drill hole locations and section lines.

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Co-ordinates

Section Hole ID Northing UTM_N83_Z9 Easting UTM_N83_Z9 Elev (m) Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination (degrees) Depth (m) 108+00NE GS19-40 6272713 428309 1314.8 114 -65 506

GS19-41 6272712 428309 1314.8 113 -50 449















109+00NE GS19-43 6272797 428353 1334.9 114 -75 676

GS19-44 6272797 428354 1334.9 114 -60 553

GS19-45 6272797 428354 1334.9 115 -47 422

GS19-46 6272797 428354 1334.9 115 -85 736















111+00NE GS19-48 6272977 428421 1370.6 - -90 1035















112+50NE GS19-42 6273082 428546 1365.8 - -90 917















114+00NE GS19-47 6273195 428654 1368.0 - -90 1199

* Co-ordinates are subject to completion of final survey readings

* Orientations are reported for the azimuth and dip of holes at their collars

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Catalin Kilofliski

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 604-559-8092

Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com

Figure 1: Goldstorm Zone drill collar locations, horizontal projections of holes and cross-section lines (blue)

