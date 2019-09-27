NGEx Minerals Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: NGEX) (the "Corporation" or "NGEx Minerals") announces that pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 3,445,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers and employees of the Corporation. The stock options were granted on September 26, 2019, with an exercise price of $0.475, based on the Company's share price on the previous day's market-close. The stock options shall vest in equal instalments on an annual basis over a two-year period and shall expire five years from the date of grant.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) rules, the aforementioned 3,445,000 incentive stock option grant(s) are subject to TSX-V approval.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian copper and gold exploration company with projects in Chileand Argentina. NGEx Mineral's initial focus is on the advancement of its large-scale copper-gold porphyry discovery, Los Helados, located in Chile's Region III, as well as other early-stage projects held in its exploration portfolio, located in Argentina. NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. NGEx Minerals plans to evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties as part of its overall growth strategy.

