Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Results on October 23

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today said it will be announcing third-quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S.-market open on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results.

When:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET

Hosts:

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Koci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Web Address:

http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived at the web address listed above.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.



Contact

MEDIA CONTACT:
Patricia Persico
Director, Corporate Communications
(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Paul Finan
Director, Investor Relations
(216) 694-6544


Mineninfo

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A2DVSM
US1858991011
www.clevelandcliffs.com
Minenprofile
