Exploration Update MacDonald Mines Scadding Project

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire - September 27, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC.PK:NLPXF) reports that it is pleased with the MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) announcement of the inaugural drill hole on their Scadding deposit on the SPJ property. See the news release of MacDonald Mines dated 2019-09-26.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble said "as a large shareholder, of MacDonald Mines, Noble is very pleased with the results reported and congratulates Quentin Yarie and his team on this initial success. We look forward to further results as this drill program progresses."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~79,000 hectares covering 17 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 52nd year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2018-19 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

