Dundee Precious Metals Announces Ada Tepe Successfully Reaches Design Throughput and Recovery

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Ada Tepe Mine has successfully completed ramp-up activities and has been operating at the full design tonnage at the mine and processing plant of 2,500 tonnes per day at 85% gold recovery in concentrate for a period of 10 days.



“We are extremely excited to see the operation achieve and sustain design tonnages and recoveries in September as expected,” stated Rick Howes, President and CEO. “This is yet another pivotal milestone that will help transition Dundee Precious Metals to a new tier of gold producers and growth in free cash flow.”

As previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated August 30, 2019, construction of the larger integrated mine waste facility (“IMWF”) cells were completed as planned, and settlement time of tailings has improved allowing plant design capacity to be achieved. Additional cells have also been designed and construction commenced that will provide further flexibility going forward.

During the most recent ramp-up period in September, the mill has been able to process higher grades that were stockpiled during commissioning, helping to offset the lower throughput while the additional IMWF cells were being constructed. Ada Tepe is still expected to produce between 45,000 and 60,000 ounces of gold contained in concentrate in 2019 (refer to the DPM Second Quarter Report dated July 30, 2019 found on the Company website at www.dundeeprecious.com and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com).

Technical Information

The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for Ada Tepe and other scientific and technical information which support this press release were prepared by CSA Global (UK) Ltd. (“CSA”), in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and were reviewed and approved by, as relates to Mineral Resources, Galen White, BSc (Hons) FAusIMM FGS, Director and Principal Consultant of CSA, and Julian Bennett, BSc ARSM FIMMM CEng, as relates to Mineral Reserves. Both Galen White and Julian Bennett are independent Qualified Persons (“QP”), as defined under NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report (the “Ada Tepe Technical Report”) entitled “Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report, Ada Tepe Deposit, Krumovgrad Project, Bulgaria” originally dated March 21, 2014 and re-issued November 7, 2017, in respect of the study for the construction and operation of Ada Tepe disclosed herein, was filed November 7, 2017 on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Ross Overall, Corporate Senior Resource Geologist of DPM, who is a QP and not independent of the Company, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.3% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

