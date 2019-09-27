Metalla Reports Audited Financial Results for Fiscal 2019

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (OTCQB: MTAFF) announces its financial results for fiscal 2019. For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended May 31, 2019, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR and EDGAR or the Company's website (http://www.metallaroyalty.com/).

"Fiscal 2019 was a transformational year for our Company. We more than doubled the size of the royalty portfolio, adding key royalties such as Santa Gertrudis, COSE, Fifteen Mile Stream, El Realito, Wasamac, and many others" commented Brett Heath, President, and CEO of Metalla. "Looking forward, we expect fiscal 2020 to be another pivotal year for Metalla as we continue to scale our business and grow our royalty portfolio into what we believe will be one of the most exciting growth stories for this next commodity cycle."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the year ended May 31, 2019, the Company:

significantly increased the number of royalties held to a total of 45 precious metal assets through the following notable transactions:

acquired a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Santa Gertrudis project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ("Agnico Eagle") acquired a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Cap-Oeste Sur East ("COSE") project owned by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American"); acquired in separate transactions two NSR royalties (3.0% and 1.0%, respectively) on the Fifteen Mile Stream ("FMS") project owned by St. Barbara Ltd. ("St. Barbara"); acquired a portfolio of 18 royalties or options on royalties from Alamos Gold ("Alamos"), which include royalties on Agnico Eagle's El Realito project and Monarch Gold Corp's ("Monarch Gold") Wasamac project; completed an oversubscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $6,824,070; entered into an up to $12,000,000 convertible debt facility with Beedie Capital ("Beedie"); settled the convertible debenture held by Coeur Mining, Inc. in full; entered into loan arrangements totaling US$2,000,000 with a syndicate of lenders and repaid in full subsequently; closed on the acquisition of a royalty on the Garrison project owned by O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining").





declared and paid an aggregate dividend of $1,813,738;





shipped 431,844 (2018 - 429,315) attributable silver ounces ("oz.") at an average realized price of US$15.33 (2018 - US$16.74) and average cash cost of US$6.27 (2018 - US$7.06) per oz. (see non-IFRS Financial Measures);





generated operating cash margin of US$9.06 (2018 - US$9.68) per attributable silver oz. from the Endeavor silver stream and New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM") stream held by Silverback Ltd. ("Silverback") (see non-IFRS Financial Measures);





had 59,515 (2018 - 90,476) attributable silver oz. remaining at year-end and will be sold in subsequent periods due to delivery delays caused by the smelter, which led to increased concentrate inventory at the Endeavor Mine;





recognized revenue from stream interest of $7,852,661 (2018 - $7,368,331), loss from operations of $1,449,255 (2018 - $1,838,359), net loss of $2,443,489 (2018 - $2,561,756), and adjusted EBITDA of $2,097,605 (2018 - $2,849,227) (see non-IFRS Financial Measures); and





recorded cash flow from operating activities, before net change in non-cash working capital items, of $1,527,957 (2018 - $2,495,521), offset by $13,458,638 spent on acquisitions of NSR royalty interests, resulting in positive working capital of $862,799 (2018 - $4,661,792).

UPDATES ON ROYALTIES AND STREAMS

COSE 1.5% and Joaquin 2.0% NSRs

Pan American disclosed in their Q2 results on August 7, 2019 and related conference call that they spent a combined US$7,000,000 on the Joaquin and COSE projects during Q2-2019. Underground development and ground support system implementation is continuing to advance as they move closer to production.

Development at COSE has extracted 1,500 tonnes at 2,600g/t silver and 33g/t gold which is currently stockpiled on surface. This grade compares favorably with the reserve grade at COSE of 918g/t silver and 17.7g/t gold. At COSE, Pan American expects production to start in Q4 2019 and will be limited to mostly development material with stope production in Q1-2020. Metalla expects the timeline for production at Joaquin to begin shortly after COSE by the end of 2019 limited to mostly development material with stope production in Q1-2020.

Wasamac 1.5% NSR

Monarch Gold Corp. spent $2,497,420 on the Wasamac project during the nine months ended March 31, 2019. On December 3, 2018, Monarch Gold announced the positive results of the feasibility study prepared by BBA Inc. for the Wasamac gold project. The purpose of the study was to complete a review and compilation of the resources reclassified in October 2017 and to integrate advanced mining designs by integrating Rail-Veyor® technology and a paste backfill system, to study treatment options and water and tailings management facilities, and to evaluate the economic aspects of this underground gold project. According to Monarch Gold, the results of the feasibility study show that the Wasamac project is economically viable and could become a low-cost production mine. The study also serves as a basis for making a production decision and fully supports the licensing and financing process.

Highlights from the feasibility study include:

significant production volume with average annual gold production of 142,000 ounces over 11 years;

pre-tax internal rate of return of 23.6%, net present value of $522,000,000 and a payback period of 3.6 years;

low production cash cost of C$720/ounce (US$550/ounce) and C$826/ounce (US$630/ounce) all-in sustaining cost;

initial capital costs of C$464,000,000, including approximately C$230,000,000 for the plant and tailings facility;

strategic location: the mine infrastructure will be located on recently acquired land along the Trans-Canada Highway and 50 metres from the railway line linked to multiple milling facilities; and

high exploration potential: the technical report summarizing the results of the feasibility study is available on the Monarch Gold's website (see technical report titled "Feasibility Study of the Wasamac Project Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of December 1, 2018).

Santa Gertrudis 2.0% NSR

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") reported by news release on July 24, 2019 that they continue to expand mineralization at the Santa Gertrudis project in Mexico. The Trinidad zone has been extended by 800 meters ("m") to more than 3 kilometers strike length. Drilling extended the newly discovered Amelia deposit to a 700-meter strike length and a total depth of 450 meters. Notable intercepts by Agnico include 8.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 7.3m and 8.8g/t gold over 6m.

Moreover, drilling at the Becarros zone has discovered new mineralization known as the Bertha target, located 250m northwest of the Becerros Norte deposit; highlighted by 2.1g/t gold over 9.5m; 150m to the south west and 3g/t gold over 8m. Half of the 2019 supplementary 11,500m drill program continues at Santa Gertrudis intending to explore new targets and expand the mineral resources.

Endeavor 100% Silver Stream

The Endeavor Mine located in New South Wales, Australia was once the region's largest zinc, lead, and silver producer. Commissioned in 1983 as the Elura Mine, the site has been operated by CBH Resources Limited ("CBH") since 2003 and was then renamed as the Endeavor Mine. The orebody at the Endeavor Mine has the form of massive vertical pillars, which is similar to others found in the Cobar Basin. Extraction of approximately 30 million tonnes has occurred to date.

Metalla has the right to buy 100% of the silver production up to 20.0 million ounces (7.2 million ounces have been delivered to date) from the Endeavor Mine for an operating cost contribution of US$1.00 per ounce of payable silver, indexed annually for inflation, and a further increment of 50% of the amount by which silver price exceeds US$7.00 per ounce.

CBH announced on July 17, 2019 that they will scale back production from 25,000 to 17,000 tonnes per month and staff for the remainder of 2019 while focusing on infill drilling of the new Deep Zinc Lode Resource to better appraise its future viability. A production decision on the Deep Zinc Lode is expected in Q4-2019 with the potential to add 3 to 5 years of production. Metalla will continue to monitor production at the Endeavor Mine.

El Realito 2.0% NSR

At El Realito, Agnico reported exploration drilling continued to extend the mineralization laterally and confirm structures to the east. Agnico increased the drill program at La India in 2019 by an additional 5,000-meters to further expand mineral resources. Drilling in the main structure has yielded several oxide intercepts including 0.6g/t gold and 4g/t silver over 13.2m and 0.6g/t gold and 4g/t silver over 8.4m which were both within 100m of the surface. Drilling 300 meters east of the main structure, intersected 0.8g/t gold and 110g/t silver over 11.2m and 3.1g/t gold and 27g/t silver over 3.4m which were also within 100m of the surface.

15 Mile Stream 1.0% and 3.0% NSRs

Fifteen Mile Stream project ("FMS") was recently acquired by St Barbara (ASX: SBM) through its takeover of Atlantic Gold on July 19, 2019 for $802 million. The FMS Project located 57km northeast of Atlantic Gold's central milling facility at Touquoy and is readily accessible by highway. The project lies along the same geological trend as other related deposits – Touquoy, Beaver Dam and Cochrane Hill – and all are hosted within the same critical stratigraphy and structure, over a strike length of 80 km.

The previous owner Atlantic Gold reported by press release dated March 13, 2019, an updated mineral resource estimates after recent drilling campaigns at its Touquoy, 15 Mile Stream, and Cochrane Hill deposits. Following the drilling of 35,710 metres since the last resource estimate at the FMS deposit (see technical report titled "Moose River Consolidated Project, Nova Scotia, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Moose River Consolidated Phase 1 and 2 Expansion" with an effective date of January 24, 2018), Atlantic Gold reported an increase of 47% or 216,000 oz. for a total of 677,000 oz. of contained gold ("Au") between the three deposits of Egerton-MacLean, Hudson, and Plenty.



Measured &

Indicated Au Grade Contained

Au Inferred Au Grade Contained Au Pit Constrained

Resources (Kt) (g/t) (Koz) (Kt) (g/t) (Koz) Egerton-MacLean 14,600 1.16 544 1,400 1.24 56 Hudson 1,800 0.78 45 400 1.01 13 Plenty 2,700 1.01 88 300 1.56 15 Total 19,100 1.10 677 2,100 1.24 84

St Barbara intends to continue to explore FMS in 2019 to expand the resource base and convert to reserves with a large focus on the 149 Deposit. This was the first discovery of the Corridor Regional Program. A drill program of 6,000 metres was conducted to test the connections between the Egerton-MacLean Zone and the newly-discovered 149 Deposit located two (2) kilometres to the north-east, which was omitted from the recent estimate. St Barbara intends to establish a mineral resource at the 149 Deposit in 2019.

Garrison 2.0% NSR

Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") completed the spin-out of the Garrison gold project into a new company called O3 Mining. The Company views this proposed transaction as a positive development for the Garrison gold project, which will become a material asset of O3 Mining and provide several potential benefits: the ability to push Garrison forward the project on a standalone basis and the flexibility to consolidate other projects in close proximity to build critical mass that can attract development by major mining companies. The table below outlines the mineral resource estimate for the Garrison gold deposit:



Measured & Indicated Au Grade Contained

Au Inferred Au Grade Contained Au Pit Constrained (Kt) (g/t) (Koz) (Kt) (g/t) (Koz) Garrcon 20,711 0.97 644 2,834 1.83 167 Jonpol 7,165 1.63 376 471 1.92 29 903 15,734 1.08 548 6,961 1.01 225 Total 43,610 1.12 1,568 10,266 1.28 421

The estimate is based on 1,115 drill holes totaling 342,874 metres of drilling completed by previous operators and includes 197 holes totaling 87,251 metres by Osisko between 2016 and July 2018. Global non-pit constrained resources at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off to 300 metres below surface are 1.87 million oz. gold at 1.06 g/t Au in the measured & indicated category and 0.61 million oz. gold at 0.92 g/t Au in the inferred category (see technical report titled "A Mineral Resource Estimate for the Garrcon, Jonpol and 903 Zones at the Garrison Township, Black River – Matheson Area, Northeastern Ontario" with an effective date of February 12, 2019).

Based on the updated resource estimate, management believes Osisko's intent to prioritize the open pit potential of the Garrison deposit which may envision three (3) separate pits and a centralized milling facility as the project continues to move forward under O3 Mining's direction.

Akasaba West 2.0% NSR

Agnico Eagle has reported that development of the Akasaba West open pit is scheduled for 2021 based on the prioritization of development capital spending. Akasaba West contains probable mineral reserves of 147,000 ounces of gold and 25,800 tonnes of copper (5.4 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold and 0.48% copper) and is expected to contribute approximately 20,000 ounces of gold per year to the Goldex production profile once in production.

NLGM 15% Silver Stream

Shanta Gold Limited ("Shanta") announced on July 15, 2019 an updated resource estimate at its New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM") which is expected to extend the mine life.

Highlights from the resource estimate include:

drilling at Bauhinia Creek ("BC") Central, conducted in April and May 2019, has converted 126,787 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources grading 3.15 g/t into 83,543 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources grading 7.85 g/t, a suitable level of confidence for these ounces to be incorporated into the Mine Plan;

a further 58,553 ounces of gold in new Inferred Resources grading 4.79 g/t have been added to the Mineral Resource;

these new high grades, underground Indicated Resources are expected to be supplemented with medium/low-grade ounces to match the historically blended feed grade of 4.3g/t gold;

incorporation of the additional Resource ounces is expected to extend the current Life of Mine to at least 2025;

Shanta's strategy is to maintain a rolling 5-8-year life of mineable ounces which balances the cost of exploration with visibility on future production;

the next phase of drilling on the mining licenses over the next 12 months will target conversion of a further 220,300 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources into Indicated Resources at BC as well as other deposits, namely: the Ilunga, Luika and Elizabeth Hill orebodies.

Metalla holds a 15% interest in the silver stream on NLGM, which grants the right to purchase silver at 10% of the prevailing spot price at delivery.

Hoyle Pond Extension 2.0% NSR

Metalla owns a 2.0% NSR royalty payable by Newmont Goldcorp Inc. on the Hoyle Pond Extension Royalties, which are located on claims that are beneath the Kidd metallurgical complex and immediately adjacent to the east and northeast of the Hoyle Pond mine complex. There is a 500,000 oz. gold exemption on the leased mining rights. As of the end of 2018, approximately 2,000 ounces of gold was produced from Metalla's royalty claims and total reserves and resources included 52,820 oz Au at an average grade of 8.4 g/t gold. Drilling is expected to continue through 2019 with 18,000 to 20,000 metres on the extension.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 Standards of disclosure for mineral projects".

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

