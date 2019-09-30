Horizon Minerals Limited: Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) continued to advance and build up its gold project portfolio in Western Australia. In addition, the Company's joint venture partners were active across multiple earn in projects including the exciting Richmond vanadium project in Queensland. This year, self-funded mine evaluation and exploration were the main focus as part of the consolidated Feasibility Study post-merger and the regional drilling programs across the portfolio.The Company operates 100% owned gold projects in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie Regions and has earn-in joint ventures at the Nanadie Well copper-nickel project and the Richmond vanadium project located in Queensland. Over 37,350m of drilling was completed during the 2019 financial year.New gold acquisitions to expand the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie area portfolio included the Lakewood, Yarmany and Boorara gold projects. Technical programs on these projects included data compilation, exploration targeting and geological modelling.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BP720H55





Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534