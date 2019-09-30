Classic Minerals Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia - A comprehensive description of the Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) exploration and research and development activities is contained in the Annual Report. Highlights of which are below.In the 2018/19 reporting year- Exploration has continued at the Forrestania Gold Project,- The purchase of the Kat Gap Gold Project has been finalised, and- The Fraser Range Nickel Project has been successfully joint ventured to a third party.In the period, a total of 5,603m of RC drilling was completed in the Company's projects;- Lady Magdalene 5 holes for 454m;- Lady Lila 5 holes for 366m, and- Kat Gap 73 holes for 4783m.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6K54B03K





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





