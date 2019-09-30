Rumble Resources Ltd: Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia - During the period, Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) executed the Board's clear strategy of generating a pipeline of quality high grade base and precious metal projects at various stages of exploration and development, critically reviewing them against stringent criteria developed by Rumble's highly regarded Technical Director Brett Keillor, negotiating low cost upfront optionality and systematically exploring multiple projects to drill test for high grade world class discoveries.The Company believes that its combination of a clear strategy, strong corporate and technical capabilities, attractive capital structure, current cash position and access to capital makes it well placed to exponentially grow through systematic exploration of its first order projects and also via project acquisitions.To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P8G59M20





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





