White Rock Minerals Ltd: Investor Presentation

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is an Australian based and listed zinc, silver, gold and lead company with 3.7Moz of gold equivalent.The company investment highlights are:High quality assets in Australia and USA offering geological, geographical and commodity diversification for investors.Mount Carrington (100%) owned, gold and silver project, with a JORC Ore Reserve and on ML.Red Mountain Project (Alaska) is a globally significant zinc and precious metals VMS Project.Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire) has joined forces with White Rock Minerals to fund exploration and development.Total Mineral Resources of 9.1Mt at 12.9% Zn Eq gradeModern exploration campaign to increase the known zinc silver lead gold JORC resource as well as to discover further deposits aimed to generate strong results and a high level of news flow.Strong potential for significant rerating when compared to our zinc and gold peer groups.Highly credentialed and regarded management team and board.To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W68RG9O7





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





Source:



White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au