Grid Acquires New PGM Zone at East Bull Lake, Ontario Canada

TORONTO, September 30, 2019 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTC:MSMGF) ("Grid" or "the Company") is pleased to provide details of the Parisien Lake/Kid strategic land acquisition at its East Bull Lake PGM Property, located 80 km west of Sudbury Ontario. Historical exploration drilling results from the newly acquired Parisien Lake claims have outlined a 1.3 km exploration corridor defined by geological mapping, grab and channel analytical samples, trenching and drilling.

Recently Grid acquired approximately two kilometers of prospective strike length of the Parisien Lake Deformation Zone ( "PLDZ") by staking unpatented mining claims. Six widely spaced drill holes were drilled within these claims in 2000 north of the PLDZ Zone. The six drill holes were covered 600 meters of east-west strike length and contained significant palladium and platinum values. The drill holes intersected a similar style of mineralization identified by Grid in 2002 in a channel sampling and trenching program approximately 500 meters along strike to the west. In all, a drill target horizon with a 1.3 km strike length has been defined and will be a priority area for exploration at East Bull going forward. A number of other PGM mineralized horizons occur along the south margin of the East Bull Lake Intrusion which are being evaluated by the Company. Grid has an extensive database of exploration information covering the 22 km x 4 km East Bull Lake Intrusion.

The Company has commenced a field sampling program at PLDZ to confirm the mineralized zone and prepare the target for drilling. A map showing the location of the drill holes and the trenches at the PLDZ has been posted on the Grid website at https://gridmetalscorp.com/properties/east-bull-lake-pgm-property/.

"Accumulation of palladium dominant mineralization, proximal to structural zones, is a key exploration target at East Bull. The PLDZ is a major structural deformation zone with significant mineralization and hence is an important exploration target for PGM at East Bull " said Robin Dunbar President and CEO of Grid.

The PLDZ drill holes completed in 2000 were filed with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines ("MNDM") as an assessment report (MNDM Assessment File #41J08NE2010). The mineralization in all the drill holes contained from trace up to a maximum of 10% sulfide mineralization with corresponding elevated copper and nickel values. The following table summarizes the significant assay values reported in the assessment file that were completed at Swastika Laboratories Ltd., located in Swastika, Ontario in 2000.

Drill Hole UTM E UTM N Azimuth / Dip From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Pd

(ppb) Pt

(ppb) Au

(ppb) Pd+Pt+Au (ppb) Cu

(ppm) PDZ 1 410500 5141743 180/45 32.00 76.66 44.66 319 100 25 444 724.9 Including 39.93 40.84 0.91 789 677 24 1490 530 Including 45.72 47.24 1.52 1149 446 81 1676 512 And 56.69 61.26 4.57 849 161 35 1045 1282 83.52 87.78 4.26 80 79 218 377 1924 PDZ 8 410500 5141761 180/90 36.58 39.01 2.43 883 265 48 1196 973 And 61.57 73.15 11.58 1029 300 46 1375 580 Including 66.14 71.32 5.18 1945 476 87 2507 1109 And 85.04 87.78 2.74 1293 259 39 1590 697 Including 85.04 85.95 0.91 2811 634 81 3526 1250 And 111.86 119.79 7.93 113 22 433 567 537 And 134.72 154.53 19.81 430 125 33 588 668 Including 134.72 138.38 3.66 1142 296 55 1492 998 PDZ 10 410500 5141920 180/65 97.84 101.50 3.66 504 214 23 740 730 And 104.24 110.64 6.4 1254 346 38 1637 402 And 112.47 113.39 0.92 1054 370 27 1451 22 And 119.18 123.75 4.57 513 116 29 657 551 PLZ 6 410300 5141709 180/45 39.62 42.37 2.75 800 237 63 1101 920 And 43.28 45.11 1.83 352 128 34 513 812 And 46.94 48.46 1.52 1057 303 48 1408 1542 And 61.87 64.62 2.75 774 210 40 1024 366 And 65.53 69.19 3.66 603 162 40 805 863 PDZ 7 410300 5141742 180/75 68.58 142.95 74.37 319 98 25 442 498 Including 68.58 69.49 0.91 957 233 77 1267 1680 Including 82.30 86.56 4.26 988 241 43 1271 441 Including 110.95 113.69 2.74 809 163 59 1032 1669 Including 134.72 135.64 0.91 931 310 65 1306 2190 PLZ 9 410900 5141806 180/45 86.67 99.06 12.39 383 117 50 550 1513 Including 87.78 90.37 2.59 1224 320 44 1588 708



1000 ppb = 1 gram per tonne

Note Widths are apparent widths. Information in the above table for the PDZ holes is historical in nature and is not NI 43-101 compliant. The Company believes that the exploration results are relevant based on review of the historical information. The EB holes were drilled by Grid in 2008.

Along strike, 500 meters to the west from PLZ drilling at UTM 409778E, 5141625N, Grid completed a trenching program in 2001 which identified a showing with a similar style of PGM mineralization as that reported within the drill hole records. Samples were taken by continuous channel sampling (south to north) across the outcrops at 1 meter intervals.

When averaged, the 1 meter continuous channel sample mineralized intervals are:

Discussion

The Parisien Lake Deformation Zone is one of a number of prospective stratabound PGM horizons that occur at East Bull representing both bulk tonnage and underground targets. The potential for concentration of PGM mineralization around cross cutting faults and/or structures on the property has been proposed in an updated geological model for PGM deposition. Grid controls approximately 80% of the East Bull Intrusion with its interest held by unpatented mining claims subject only to an underlying NSR. With solid prospects for palladium prices going forward, prospective geology and encouraging historical exploration results the Company perceives an excellent opportunity at the East Bull Property.

The Company has submitted an application to the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines in order to obtain an exploration permit for drilling at the Property. Field mapping and geological sampling has commenced to further define and test the on strike extent of the PLDZ and other mineralized trends within the property boundaries.

QA/QC

The 2001 trench samples completed by Grid were analyzed at XRAL Laboratories in Rouyn-Noranda Quebec using Fire Assay. Standards were inserted in the samples and a number of duplicates were analyzed for quality control purposes.

The drill core from the 2008 diamond drill program was logged at site and prepared and assayed for platinum, palladium, gold, copper and nickel at Accurassay Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Platinum, palladium and gold were sampled using a lead pellet fire assay. Copper was analyzed by Aqua Regia dissolution with analysis by ICP. The core was split at the drill site and a sample split retained and the other sent to the laboratory. As part of the QA/QC program, blank and standards were introduced into the sample shipment at known intervals.

Paul Davis P. Geo is overseeing the exploration at East Bull as a consultant to the Company and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has a diversified portfolio of projects in the nickel-copper-platinum group metals and lithium-rare metals sectors. These commodities are vital to the emerging battery metals and energy storage sector. All of Grid's projects are located in secure North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on timely advancement of its property portfolio through prudent exploration and development activities.

To find out more about Grid Metals, please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

