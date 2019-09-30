White Metal Channel Samples 22% Cu and 30 g/t Ag over 0.7 Metres on Far Lake Copper-Silver Property, Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay, September 30, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the final assay results from its latest trenching and sampling program at the Far Lake Copper-Silver Property (the "Property"), located about 75 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay and north of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. Trenching and sampling focused on the area around the recently announced discovery of massive sulphide mineralization (news release: September 5, 2019), uncovered approximately 12 metres northeast of a previously discovered copper showing (news releases: June 20, 2019 and August 10, 2017). The highlight of the sampling program is a 0.7 metre channel sample across massive sulphide which assayed 22% Cu, 30.2 g/t Ag, and 0.25 g/t Au.

Table 1. Summary of Channel and Grab Sample Assay Results, Far Lake Copper Zone.

Trench ID No. Samples Length (m) Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) North Channel 1 3 3.00 6593 0.66 170 1.3 North Channel 2 2 2.00 5830 0.58 28 0.7 North Channel 3 3 3.00 5127 0.51 49 1.7 North Channel 059 1 0.70 220000 22.00 215 30.2 North Channel C4 5 5.00 3104 0.31 15 0.6 North Channel C5 7 7.00 1266 0.13 12 0.2 South Channel C6 3 3.00 1566 0.16 127 1.5 South Channel 076 1 1.00 551 0.06 6 0.6 South Channel C7 4 4.00 5799 0.58 10 1.0 North Grab 072 1 - 5560 0.56 127 1.5

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, commented, "The trench mapping and channel sampling results demonstrate that the Property can produce very high copper concentrations, along with silver and gold, giving us more confidence to further explore this copper zone and the Far Lake Property. As we continue to explore the Property, we will also be searching for a suitable joint venture partner to help us advance the Property."

The north-northwest trending Far Lake Copper Zone was traced along strike for more than 95 metres and intermittently exposed in two trenches; the zone is open along strike in both directions. The two trenches expose the 2 to 7 metre wide zone along its strike and comprise an approximately 50 metre long North trench and a 20 metre long South trench. The south end of the North trench is about 35 metres from the north end of the South trench. Mineralization is described as disseminated sulfides (up to 5% chalcopyrite) with localized massive sulfides (>80% sulphides) consisting mainly of chalcopyrite and lesser pyrite. Table 1 provides a summary of the length weighted average assay results from the channel sampling and grab sample program. Where possible each channel sample submitted for assay was a 1.0 metre sample cut taken perpendicular to the general strike of the exposed zone. Channel sample cuts, oriented at approximately 225Az, are not regularly spaced along strike with spacing ranging from 2.2 to 12.0 metres. Trench maps are available on the Company website.

The Far Lake Property sulphide mineralization is hosted within structurally controlled fault-breccias that occur within a sequence of metasedimentary rocks and a white, medium-grained monzonite granite. In places the metasedimentary rocks could be large fragments that have been incorporated into the breccia. Mineralization identified to date on the Property, displays characteristics suggestive of multiple mineralizing systems, with both porphyry and IOCG style copper mineralization recognized.

Previous Exploration by White Metal

During the 2017 exploration program, White Metal discovered a new copper-silver showing just north of Far Lake. During that time, the Company channel sampled outcropping in the area of the occurrence which assayed up to 3.54% Cu over 3.0 metres, including an individual sample of 4.96% Cu over 1.0 metre. Mineralization is associated with a north-south trending structure within a silicified monzonite intrusive body. Prospecting in early 2019 uncovered another occurrence of copper-silver mineralization, along the same structural corridor as the original occurrences. This discovery extended the mineralized horizon another 100 metres northward for a total strike length of approximately 400 metres. One selected grab sample taken from the occurrence assayed 5.52% Cu, 0.188 g/t Au, and 8.5 g/t Ag. Note, grab rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the Property.

Samples were submitted to be analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Samples were transported under the direct supervision of Michael Stares and delivered from the Property to the laboratory receiving facilities at Actlabs. Samples were analyzed for Au by Fire Assay with an AA finish and for Ag and Cu (and 36 other elements) by Aqua Regia digestion with an ICP-OES finish. Actlabs is an independent commercial laboratory that is ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

