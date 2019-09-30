Murchison Minerals Discovers New Zinc Mineralization 300 Metres South Of Brabant-Mckenzie VMS Deposit

TORONTO, September 30, 2019 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the discovery of massive sulphide-type zinc mineralization (Table 1 and Figure 1) on strike of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit. Using Instrumentation GDD Inc.'s Beep Mat technology, a weak sub-surface response was detected, unearthed and sampled with a backpack drill. This discovery has been named Brabant-McKenzie South and is located immediately south of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, lying approximately 300 metres from the nearest blocks in the Inferred Resource category.

Table 1 - Drill core sample geochemistry results

Drill hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (ppb) DDHBM19-002 0.00 0.53 0.53 5.1 0.02 0.32 15 0.53 1.18 0.65 9.2 0.08 6.10 27 1.18 1.85 0.67 25.3 0.20 6.34 32 1.85 2.50 0.65 7.9 0.03 2.86 1770 2.50 2.85 0.35 10.6 0.03 1.15 2370 2.85 3.35 0.50 5.2 0.07 4.28 6 3.35 3.75 0.40 1.2 0.03 0.78 8 Total / average 3.75 10.0 0.07 3.49 542

The backpack drill hole location and related geophysical data is presented in Figure 2. The image includes the Maxwell plate derived from an earlier ground Time Domain Electromagnetic survey (TDEM), the showing located at the site of the backpack drill hole and a proposed diamond drill hole. The coincident magnetic trend can be traced northward to the Brabant-McKenzie deposit (Figures 2 & 3). The large Maxwell plate derived from the ground geophysical survey has a low conductivity-thickness (CT) of 9.3 Siemens, which can be consistent with the characteristically non-conductive sphalerite mineralization.

Mr. Jean?Charles Potvin, President and CEO stated, "We are very excited about this discovery, as it has the potential to add significant tonnage, especially if both Upper and Lower mineralized zones making up the Brabant-McKenzie deposit continue southward."

Figure 1: Sphalerite-bearing backpack drill core.

Figure 2: Map showing location of backpack drill hole and Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit.

Figure 3: Maxwell plate derived from the ground geophysical survey has a low CT and a location of a proposed diamond drill hole collar location.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., and Martin St-Pierre, P. Geoph., qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Salmabadi and Mr. St-Pierre are independent consultants to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project.

About the Brabant?McKenzie Project

The Brabant?McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year?round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant?McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 square kilometres, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

Brabant?McKenzie VMS Deposit

Indicated: 2.1 mt @ 7.08% zinc, 0.69% copper, 0.49% lead, 39.60g/t silver

Inferred: 7.6 mt @ 4.45% zinc, 0.57% copper, 0.19% lead, 18.40g/t silver

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR) Murchison is a Canadian?based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant?McKenzie zinc?copper?silver project in north?central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel?copper?cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 48.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean?Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO

jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com

Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350?3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward?Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward?looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward?looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward?looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward?looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561446/Murchison-Minerals-Discovers-New-Zinc-Mineralization-300-Metres-South-Of-Brabant-Mckenzie-VMS-Deposit