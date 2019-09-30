New Gold-Silver Discoveries on Surprise Creek

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9UA) reports further new discoveries on the Surprise Creek project, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, 35 km northeast of the deep-water port of Stewart, BC. Results from the first batch of prospecting samples from the summer field program have extended the known mineralized zones and identified additional zones of interest in this emerging VMS district.



Highlights:

Assays from the Grunwald zone assaying up to 6.1 g/t gold and 196 g/t silver as well as base metal values of up to 0.111% copper, 1.49% lead and 15.1% zinc.

Extension of the Ataman base metal - barite zone 700 metres to the south (Upper Ataman), with up to 0.3% copper, 5.46% lead, 1.24% zinc, 147g/t silver and 1.04 g/t gold.

Two new base metal zones north of the Ataman zone with up to 17.3% lead, 6.45% zinc and 126 g/t silver.

The Surprise Creek property encompasses 100 sq km, beginning 3-kilometres north of Highway 37. The historic high-grade silver Goat Mine borders the property to the south. Exploration by multiple companies over a period of decades has identified numerous silver-gold-base metal occurrences on the property. Work by the Mountain Boy geological team over the past year, along with input from a leading authority in this type of geology (Dr. Bruce Gemmell) supports a geological model of an extensive VMS district encompassing the Surprise Creek property as well as MTB’s extensive BA property, located south of the highway.

The Surprise Creek and the BA properties are underlain by Jurassic Lower Hazelton intermediate and felsic volcanic rocks and Upper Hazelton clastic sedimentary rocks. Volcanogenic massive sulphide horizons and related feeder zones have been identified on the property and consist of barite, pyrite, sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, with significant silver and gold values. Mineralization has been traced along a north trending zone for eight kilometres extending from the historic Goat Mine in the south, through the Grundwald, Upper Ataman and Ataman showings and the newly discovered showings located on the next two ridges to the north.

The showings are believed to be hosted in the same package of rocks as the historic Eskay Creek deposit located 70 kilometres to the northwest, which exploited a stratiform volcanogenic massive-sulphide deposit at the base of the Salmon River Formation and produced 2.18 million tonnes of ore with an average grade of 46 g/tonne Au and 2267 g/tonne Ag (BC Geological Survey 2008). The contact between the Salmon River Formation and the underlying Mount Dillworth Formation has been mapped on the MTB property.

Select sample results are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Select rock samples.

Sample No Zone Au (ppb) Ag (g/tonne) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Hg (ppm) DG19-016R Grunwald 6100 44.4 1110 835 59000 1220 DG19-012R Grunwald 5400 20.5 502 80.3 239 400 DG19-011R Grunwald 978 196.0 776 3260 151000 1350 AW19-007 Grunwald 732 69.4 784 577 191 230 KD19-049R Grunwald 582 0.65 9.1 28.9 17.8 300 KD19-070R Grunwald 142 125.0 303 4330 26800 >10000 LT19-097R Grunwald 53 54.3 232 12300 1730 5240 LT19-089R Grunwald -2 25.4 76 14900 149 170 AW19-021 Upper Ataman 1040 3.25 119 503 2460 40 AW19-017 Upper Ataman 155 19.8 131 3230 11200 3550 AW19-023 Upper Ataman 131 147.0 189 54600 11800 8830 AW19-016 Upper Ataman 44 2.92 69.8 47.7 12400 630 AW19-018 Upper Ataman 38 2.84 38.9 491 11200 1810 DG19-021R Upper Ataman 12 39.1 57.5 8000 10400 2590 DG19-023R Upper Ataman 8 106.0 147 29900 4210 1370 DG19-022R Upper Ataman -2 31.8 2990 133 375 1850 DG19-005R New Discovery 126 121.0 190 2110 12100 >10000 DG19-007R New Discovery 82 162.0 63.2 173000 64500 >10000 DG19-006R New Discovery 43 76.8 109 12800 30900 4280 LT19-011R New Discovery -2 41.8 61.9 14700 9860 >10000 DG19-009R New Discovery2 36 82.4 1150 11800 122 1210 AW19-002 Jagiello -2 57.4 63.2 324 40.1 560

Assays are still pending for 82 rocks samples.

The Surprise Creek Project is drill ready with identified targets and a drilling permit in place.

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

(604) 914-2142

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.