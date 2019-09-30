Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Metalore Announces AGM Results and Comments

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

SIMCOE, September 30, 2019 - Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 28, 2019.

A total of 1,282,654 common shares (72.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated September 3, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Donald Bryson, Timothy Cronkwright, Bruce Davis and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Donald Bryson as Chief Financial Officer.

Independent Evaluation of Metalore's Natural Gas Deliverability Underway

Metalore announced at the AGM that its natural gas system within Charlotteville Township, Norfolk County, Ontario is undergoing an independent evaluation, initiated by a well-funded investor syndicate, to examine the possibility for further commercial distribution points, in addition to those currently assigned. Should the analysis conclude that additional gas consumption of the same magnitude as recently awarded by the Ontario Energy Board is possible, an application for additional Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity will be prepared.

About Metalore Resources

Metalore Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior resource company trading under the symbol MET on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is engaged in the production of natural gas in southern Ontario and gold exploration in northwestern Ontario. It has a joint venture agreement with Greenstone Gold Mines (Premier Gold Mines Limited and Centerra Gold Inc.) on the Brookbank gold property and holds 100% ownership of the Cedartree gold property in the Kenora mining district.

For further information visit our website or contact:

Armen Chilian P.Geo. President and CEO
(519) 428 - 2464 info@metaloreresources.com

SOURCE: Metalore Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/561448/Metalore-Announces-AGM-Results-and-Comments


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Metalore Resources Ltd.

Metalore Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
256309
CA5913071034
www.metaloreresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap