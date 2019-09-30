Metalore Announces AGM Results and Comments

SIMCOE, September 30, 2019 - Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 28, 2019.

A total of 1,282,654 common shares (72.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated September 3, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Donald Bryson, Timothy Cronkwright, Bruce Davis and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Donald Bryson as Chief Financial Officer.

Independent Evaluation of Metalore's Natural Gas Deliverability Underway

Metalore announced at the AGM that its natural gas system within Charlotteville Township, Norfolk County, Ontario is undergoing an independent evaluation, initiated by a well-funded investor syndicate, to examine the possibility for further commercial distribution points, in addition to those currently assigned. Should the analysis conclude that additional gas consumption of the same magnitude as recently awarded by the Ontario Energy Board is possible, an application for additional Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity will be prepared.

About Metalore Resources

Metalore Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior resource company trading under the symbol MET on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is engaged in the production of natural gas in southern Ontario and gold exploration in northwestern Ontario. It has a joint venture agreement with Greenstone Gold Mines (Premier Gold Mines Limited and Centerra Gold Inc.) on the Brookbank gold property and holds 100% ownership of the Cedartree gold property in the Kenora mining district.

