Happy Creek Provides Update on the Fox Tungsten Property

September 30, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the "Company"), is providing an update on its 100% owned Fox tungsten project in south central B.C., Canada.

Two drill holes totalling approximately 372.5m were completed around the Nightcrawler zone and ultra-violet lamping of drill core suggests scheelite (tungsten mineral) occurs. Results are pending. Poor weather and forecast conditions for Deception mountain into October were not considered safe or cost-effective for starting a helicopter-supported drill program at this time of year.

The project's current resources on Deception Mountain are hosted within tungsten-bearing calc-silicate/ skarn units that formed from multiple continental shelf-type limestone-marble layers up to 30 metres or greater in thickness and contain tungsten mineralization in outcrops and drill holes for at least three km in a north south direction. Surface geological work conducted over the past two years indicates potential for the favorable tungsten-host layers to continue westward through Deception Mountain, possibly up to 5 km distance. The Company is funded to test this potential as part of its resource expansion program next spring.

About the Fox tungsten property

The Fox tungsten property is located 75 km northeast of 100 Mile House in south Central B.C. The Company has advanced the project from an early stage to discovery and as announced February 27, 2018, it currently hosts a resource of 582,400 tonnes of 0.826% WO3 (indicated) and 565,400 tonnes of 1.231% WO3 (Inferred), that is among the highest grade in the western world, and a portion is within an open pit shell. The Fox has a mineral system 12km by 5 km in dimension with numerous surface showings of tungsten and drill holes with intervals above cut-off grade occur that are open.

David Blann, P.Eng., Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the preparation and approval of the technical information disclosed in the news release.

