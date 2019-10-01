Rumble Resources Ltd: Sulphide Mineralisation over 2 Zones at Panache Drilling

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that diamond core drill hole LPDD19-001 has been completed, reaching a depth of 172.3m at the Panache Project located in Sudbury, Canada.The drill-hole is currently being detailed geologically logged, cut and sampled with assay results expected in 2 - 3 weeks.Diamond drill hole LPDD19-001 has been completed with a final depth of 172.3m. First pass visual appraisal has highlighted two zones of sulphide mineralisation that correlate with the two parallel ground TEM conductors outlined from the March 2019 fixed loop survey.Between 85.65m - 114.63m, strongly altered, quartz veined sandstone was intercepted with variable stringer, patchy and disseminated sulphide. Quartz veining (sometimes massive) with associated carbonate breccia appears to reflect a fault zone close or on contact with gabbro - contact at 114.63m. Noted sulphides include pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite. No estimates have been made. The zone with the variable sulphides, strong brecciation (including carbonate breccia) and quartz veining has a width of 29m downhole. True width is unknown until detailed logging is complete.A second mineralised zone occurs between 137.84m - 149.33m, a downhole width of 11.5m. The zone is brecciated altered gabbro with variable sulphide. The sulphide is semi-massive, patchy, stringer and disseminated and comprises of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W85461X2





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au