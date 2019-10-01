Blackham Resources Ltd: Extension of Share Purchase Plan

Perth, Australia - The Directors of Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) advise that the closing date for acceptance of applications under the Non-Underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP), announced on 19 September 2019, has been extended from 4 October 2019 to 5:00pm (Sydney Time) on Friday 18 October 2019.The SPP entitles eligible shareholders to purchase up to $30,000 worth of shares in the Company at $0.01 per share.The Directors believe that the extension will allow eligible shareholders more time to take advantage of the SPP offer.Funds from the SPP will be used to fund key mine development work programs that will underpin Blackham's FY20 production, including pre-production activities at the Williamson open pit, new tailings storage facility and rod mill refurbishment, and for general working capital purposes.As a result of the extension to the closing date, the SPP indicative timetable has been revised.To view the new timetable, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9M6J71L7





