Lou Barletta, Former U.S. Congressman, Joins Texas Mineral Resources Advisory Board

SIERRA BLANCA, Oct. 01, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC), an exploration company targeting the heavy rare earths and a variety of other high-value elements and industrial minerals, is pleased to announce that Lou Barletta, former four-term U.S. Congressman from Pennsylvania’s 11th district, has agreed to join TMRC’s Advisory Board.

“We are honored to have Congressman Barletta join our Advisory Board,” commented Anthony Marchese, chairman. “TMRC had the opportunity to witness Congressman Barletta’s commitment and passion for U.S. critical material independence when we were part of a team that successfully extracted and processed rare earth minerals from coal deposits in the Congressman’s Pennsylvania district. TMRC believes that U.S. government policy is on the verge of creating a path for future producers, and we welcome Congressman Barletta’s assistance in helping TMRC integrate itself into that path.”

Congressman Barletta further commented: "I am thrilled to be joining the Texas Mineral Resources Advisory Board. I firmly believe in the importance of the United States focusing on obtaining national resources here instead of being dependent on other countries. I was proud to work with TMRC during my time in Congress to work towards this goal of obtaining rare earth minerals right here in my home state of Pennsylvania from coal deposits. I look forward to continuing to be a part of this critical process so that the United States can work towards the goal of being self-sufficient."

Born and raised in Hazleton, Congressman Lou Barletta started a line-painting business with his wife for $29.95 that they grew to the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania within 5 years. Seeing how difficult it could be for small businesses, Barletta decided to get involved to try and help fix the problems. After first being elected to City Council, Barletta then was elected Mayor of Hazleton, a position he held for nearly 10 years. During his time as mayor, Barletta turned a massive budget shortfall into a surplus and became a leader on the issue of illegal immigration. Barletta gained statewide and national attention as a mayor, being voted Pennsylvania Mayor of the year by Pennsylvania State Mayors Association and an appointment by the White House to serve on the United Nation Advisory Committee of Local Authorities as the representative of the United States of America. Barletta was elected to Congress on his third attempt, where he then won reelection three times. He served on three House committees: the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he served as the Chairman of the Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management Subcommittee; the House Homeland Security Committee, where he served on the Counterterrorism and Intelligence subcommittee; and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, where he served on both the Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee, and the Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee. In 2018, after being asked to run by President Trump, Barletta made the decision to run for United States Senate in Pennsylvania.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize its Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

Company Contact:

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Anthony Marchese, Chairman

E-mail: amarchese@tmrcorp.com

Twitter: @TexasMineralRes