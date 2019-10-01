Algold Announces Changes in Management

Montreal, Canada - TheNewswire - October 1, 2019 - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ALG) "Algold" or the "Corporation" announces the departure of Mario Caron from its board of directors, of Dejan Ristic as its Chief Financial Officer, and of Francois Auclair as a director and the Corporation's Executive Vice-President, Exploration.
Algold's Executive Vice-President, Yves Grou, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Messrs. Ristic and Auclair will continue to be available as consultants. Algold thanks both them and Mr. Caron for their years of service and wishes them well in their future projects.
These changes come as Algold seeks to reduce the size of its board and restructure internally in order to streamline its costs.
ABOUT ALGOLD
Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!