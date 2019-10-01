Global Energy Metals' Strategic Advisor to Hold Meetings with Key Battery Mineral Investors at Asia's Top Mining Summit

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 1, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTCQB:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it will be represented at the 2019 China Mining Summit in Tianjin, China by its China-based strategic advisor, Dr. Wei Qian.

Dr. Qian is the Founder and Managing Director of New Tigers Consulting Limited ("New Tigers" and/or "NTC") and was appointed as Global Energy Metals' China Representative and Strategic Advisor to seek additional investors and material supply partners in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, further expanding its footprint into China, the world's largest importer and refiner of cobalt.

Dr. Qian will be holding meetings with various Chinese and worldwide groups seeking cooperation and business opportunities in the battery minerals sector and that have expressed a keen interest in procuring safe jurisdictional battery minerals supply. An emphasis will be made to highlight GEMC as a future source of cobalt, nickel and copper from the Company's strong portfolio of growth stage projects in Australia, Canada and the United States. Dr. Qian will also make himself available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

The China Mining Congress & Exhibition provides not only a platform for mineral exploration, development, and trading but also the communication bridge for domestic and international mining companies and related agencies. The conference, which is the 21st event hosted by China Mining Association, is going to be held on October 9-11, 2019 at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center of Tianjin China.

As China Representative to Global Energy Metals, NTC is responsible for marketing commercial mineral opportunities, establishing joint programs and material contracts, and has been instrumental in GEMC's fostering of strong relationships with Chinese battery cathode manufacturers. Dr. Qian and the New Tigers team was instrumental in establishing Global Energy Metals' strategic partnership with Beijing Easpring Technology Material Co., Ltd. opening an opportunity for one of the world's largest battery cathode manufacturers to co-invest, co-develop and jointly commercialize cobalt projects to meet the battery supplier's mandate to secure access to cobalt material.

New Tigers Consulting

New Tigers has successfully financed, advised, created partnerships and developed strategic plans for both international and Chinese companies intending to expand their business activities in the overseas markets. New Tigers is headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, P. R. China, a major economic centre and focal point for trade and commerce. NTC also has branch offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Dublin (Ireland) and Toronto, Ontario (Canada).

GEMC China Head Office

Suite 601 Suxin Tower

88 Zhongxin Avenue West

Suzhou, Jiangsu Province

P.R. China, 215021

Tel: +86-512-89163300

Email: info@newtigers.com | wqian@newtigers.com.cn

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

The transportation industry is set to undergo a profound transformation over the coming decades with a shift from fossil fuelled to electric powered vehicles. Global Energy Metals provides exposure to the e-mobility revolution through the development of a diversified supply chain for downstream users with potential to grow into a significant cobalt and battery minerals supplier. Global Energy Metals holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia. It also currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, and has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt-nickel-copper exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.