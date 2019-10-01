ArcWest Exploration Inc. Discovers New Gold and Copper Enriched Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Zone at Todd Creek Project

Vancouver, October 1, 2019 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to announce the discovery of a previously unknown zone of polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization on its 34,764 hectare Todd Creek Project, located 30 km northeast of Stewart in B.C.'s Golden Triangle. The newly discovered VMS West zone is located about 400 meters west of the VMS East zone which was previously sampled in 2018 (see news release December 12, 2018). Highlights of the 2019 exploration program of the VMS Zones include:

Outcropping VMS mineralization discovered approximately 400 meters west of previously known mineralization at the VMS East Zone has been traced over a distance of at least 400 meters north-south and remans open in both directions.

Sampling of the VMS West Zone has demonstrated significantly higher gold (Au) grades than previously sampled at VMS East, including grab samples up to 2.05 grams per tonne (g/t) Au and 1.21% copper (Cu).

Additional 2019 sampling at VMS East demonstrates an overall strike length of over 900 meters, with strongly elevated silver (Ag), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn) values. Highlight 2019 grab sample results are included in the table below.

The outcropping mineralized zones comprise a small part of an undrilled >10 km long belt of gossans and highly prospective upper Hazelton Group stratigraphy extending along the east side of Todd Creek.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of actual grades or styles of mineralization across the property.

ArcWest's President Tyler Ruks comments: "Our 2019 mapping and sampling program at the Todd Creek VMS Zone continues to expand the size and potential of this very significant and untested massive sulfide discovery. With the discovery of the copper and gold enriched VMS West Zone we have defined a useful metal zonation which represents a significant exploration vector in VMS systems. Together with the numerous gossans extending along the east side of Todd Creek to the Smokin Zone 10 kilometers to the north, this extensive area of prospective upper Hazelton Group stratigraphy represents a new and virtually unexplored suite of VMS targets in the Golden Triangle, a region known to contain world class VMS deposits such as Eskay Creek and Granduc."

Outcropping bedded massive sulfides in the headwaters of Todd Creek were discovered in 2008 below a receding glacier. Previous 1-2 meter channel samples of the zone returned grades up to 0.74% Cu, 1.35 g/t Au and 9.7% Zn. Mapping and sampling by ArcWest in 2018 and 2019 has greatly expanded the prospective VMS stratigraphy with the extension of the original discovery in the VMS East Zone and the new discovery, VMS West. The VMS Zones are underlain by Hazelton Group mafic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks and marine sedimentary rocks. Bedded and locally laminated pyrite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite-galena massive sulfide lenses are accompanied by strong chlorite-sericite, silica and carbonate alteration. Locally, the volcaniclastics hosting the massive sulfides also contain angular clasts of massive sulfide, suggesting the likelihood of multiple VMS horizons. This has been confirmed by the VMS West discovery, located approximately 400 m to the west.

Sampling of the VMS West Zone confirms elevated Au, Ag and Cu grades as well as locally strong Pb and Zn. All 19 samples collected in 2019 averaged 0.351 g/t Au, 8.6 g/t Ag, 0.64% Cu, 0.21% Pb and 1.03% Zn (median 0.258 g/t Au, 9.4 g/t Ag, 0.75% Cu, 0.04% Pb and 0.02% Zn; range <0.001-2.05 g/t Au, 0.02-14.1 g/t Ag, 0.002-1.37% Cu, 0.001-2.43% Pb, 0.003-6.92% Zn). Sampling to date suggests that VMS West is Cu-Au enriched, whereas VMS East is more polymetallic in nature. The higher average Cu and Au values at VMS West are interpreted to signify a higher temperature style of VMS mineralization, whereas the elevated Ag, Pb and Zn at VMS East may represent a more distal, lower temperature form of massive sulfides. Outcropping polymetallic massive sulfide mineralization has now been documented on the property over an area >1 km long and up to 800 meters wide. The zone remains open in all directions and is untested by drilling.

Highlight 2019 rock samples, VMS East and West Zones, Todd Creek Project

Zone Sample Easting Northing Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % VMS West S848525 452580.90 6228406.12 0.328 10.3 1.210 0.035 0.016 VMS West S848526 452571.97 6228353.61 0.466 11.7 1.030 0.048 0.017 VMS West S848527 452572.92 6228423.61 0.358 10.9 0.711 0.040 0.012 VMS West S848528 452577.86 6228368.68 0.580 10.2 0.908 0.041 0.010 VMS West S850908 452558.48 6228724.92 0.089 14.1 0.760 2.430 6.420 VMS West S850909 452555.06 6228729.30 0.174 12.6 1.370 0.146 0.502 VMS West S850910 452543.89 6228734.98 0.363 9.4 0.502 0.030 0.025 VMS West S850911 452545.45 6228735.75 0.026 5.2 0.009 0.012 0.750 VMS West S850912 452476.05 6228688.76 0.068 3.4 0.420 0.007 0.018 VMS West S850913 452459.64 6228635.52 0.120 4.6 1.005 0.015 0.004 VMS West S850914 452552.11 6228519.84 0.381 9.2 0.526 0.045 0.013 VMS West S850915 452570.73 6228408.10 0.513 9.6 0.824 0.038 0.011 VMS West S850916 452569.10 6228456.54 0.032 12.2 0.356 0.044 4.790 VMS West S850917 452576.14 6228453.68 0.040 8.3 0.158 0.034 6.920 VMS West S850918 452593.02 6228453.83 0.258 13.6 0.965 0.044 0.019 VMS West S850919 452568.11 6228406.79 0.825 7.6 0.839 0.032 0.032 VMS West S850920 452590.54 6228325.62 2.050 5.1 0.564 0.017 0.015 VMS East S848522 452754.62 6228803.95 <0.001 13.7 0.992 0.006 0.050 VMS East S848573 452966.01 6228649.05 0.011 32.4 0.081 0.013 8.020 VMS East S848574 453006.86 6228540.65 0.002 30.0 0.014 1.875 2.890 VMS East S848575 453482.07 6228304.34 0.003 8.0 0.089 0.150 0.100 VMS East S848647 452981.61 6228594.60 0.038 10.5 0.008 0.347 1.225 VMS East S848648 453077.53 6228508.37 0.008 11.6 0.014 0.251 2.630

Methods

Rock samples are of a reconnaissance nature, including chip, grab and select samples and may not be representative of a larger volume of rock. The samples were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry of North Vancouver, British Columbia. They were prepared for analysis according to ALS method Prep-31A: each sample was crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a 250g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 micron mesh. Gold was tested by fire assay with ICP-AES finish on a 30g nominal sample (method Au-ICP21). An additional 35 elements were tested by ICP-AES using aqua regia digestion (method ME-ICP41). Quality assurance and control (QAQC) is maintained at the lab and by ArcWest through rigorous use of internal standards, blanks and duplicates.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeff Kyba, PGeo, VP Exploration, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, President and CEO at +1 (604) 638 3695.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the Eskay Creek and Granduc deposits. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48362