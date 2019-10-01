MPV announces results of its Annual General Meeting and the appointment of the Chairman

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2019 - MPV Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “MPV”) (CSE: MPV) is please to announce that, at its annual meeting held on September 30, 2019, shareholders of the Company approved all the items, including:



Re-election of Jean-François Perras, Jean Rainville, Marc-André Lavoie as well as the election of Guy Charette;



Guy Charette



Mr. Charette is a lawyer with over 30 years experience in securities law with an emphasis on structuring resource industry transactions as well as exploration and development finance in North America, Europe and in developing nations. Mr. Charette is a member of the Barreau du Québec and currently serves as Special Counsel at Dunton Rainville LLP.



In August 2009, Mr. Charette joined Carpathian Gold Inc. (which changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc. and where he had been a director since 2003) as executive vice president then Interim CEO between 2014 to 2016; he remained as a director until November 2018. Mr. Charette serves on the Board of Directors of Hampton Bay Capital Inc., a capital pool company and on the board of Niocan Inc., a TSXV listed junior mining company.

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors.

MPV's management is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc-André Lavoie as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Lavoie has been a director on the Board of Directors since April 2018.

We congratulate Mr. Lavoie for his appointment and we wish him every success.

About MPV Exploration Inc.

MPV Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals projects in the Chibougamau region of Northern Quebec. Its main asset is the UMEX Copper-Zinc project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers West of the town of Chapais on traditional Eeyou Istchee Territory and covers a total 7,000 hectares over a length of 16.8 kilometers. Documented mineralization on the UMEX property consist of volcanic massive sulphides (VMS) within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is known for its numerous precious metals and polymetallic deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Francois Perras, President and CEO

MPV Exploration Inc.

(514) 667-7171