Providence Announces Appointment of Chairman & Vice President and Director

October 1, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:PHD) ("the Company") is extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodger Young as Chairman and Vice President of the Company, and the appointment of Mr. Brian Ray MSc., P.Geo. as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Rodger Young

Mr. Young has many years of experience in the natural resources sector as President of a natural resource fund, based in Toronto with NAV in excess of C$4.6 billion. He has also acted as a director of various other entities based in London, UK, primarily involved with the raising of finance, administration and development.

Mr. Brian Ray

Mr. Ray MSc., P.Geo. has over 38 years of exploration experience in North and South America, as well as in Europe. These include over 20 years as a consulting geologist working with a variety of clients and focusing on field exploration work. He also played a key role in the discovery and the advancement of several deposits including Hope Bay (12.3 million ounces) gold deposit in the Nunavut, Canada, and the Toruparu gold deposit in Western Guyana where he was responsible for preparing the first mineral resource.

Ron Coombes states, "The Company continues to move proactively forward with its Providence Group of Gold Mines exploration project and is very pleased to have Mr. Young accept a significant role in leading the Company forward as the Chairman and VP. We as well are delighted to have Mr. Ray, head of the exploration, join the board of directors."

