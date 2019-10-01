CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces Increase to Private Placement and Private Placement Extension

Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") - A correction from source is issued with respect to the news release that was disseminated October 1, 2019. The press release stated the following: "non-brokered private placement offering of up to 70,000,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") at $0.01 per Special Warrants, for gross proceeds of $700,000". It should have read as follows: "non-brokered private placement offering of up to 100,000,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") at $0.01 per Special Warrants, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000". The correct version follows:

Toronto, October 1, 2019 - Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. (TSXV: GDBO) (OTC: SGRWF) ("Gold Rush" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 21, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted the Company a 30 day extension from the date hereof to close its non-brokered private placement offering of up to 100,000,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") at $0.01 per Special Warrants, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Special Warrant shall be convertible, for no additional consideration, upon completion of a one for ten consolidation of the common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Company, into one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Conan Taylor

President

1-877-497-0528

We Seek Safe Harbour

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Gold Rush Cariboo Inc.., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48384