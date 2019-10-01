AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, Oct. 01, 2019 - AsiaBaseMetals Inc. ("ABZ" or the "Company") (TSXV: "ABZ") announces that the Company has agreed to issue 51,418 units of the Company at a price of $0.35 per unit in settlement of outstanding debt totaling approximately $17,996 owing to two arm's length parties.



Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.38 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

The units will be subject to a four month hold period. The debt settlement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Contact Information AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Raj Chowdhry, President and Chief Executive Officer Email: info@asiabasemetals.com