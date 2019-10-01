Sego Resources welcomes Charles Funk as exploration advisor

Vancouver, October 1, 2019 - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr Charles Funk to the role of advisor where he will contribute to the company's exploration team. Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

Mr. Funk will be joining Ron Britten, PhD., P.Eng., and Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., to contribute to the exploration management of the Miner Mountain Project. The exploration team is currently undertaking a review of the project's geological, geochemical and geophysical data with the intention of a renewed push to unlock the potential of the project.

Charles has over thirteen years of industry experience and is currently the Vice President of Exploration of Vizsla Resources. Previously, Charles worked as Vice President of New Opportunities and Exploration at Evrim Resources where he led the exploration of the Axe and Ball Creek alkalic porphyry projects in British Columbia. Prior to that he worked as a geologist and geophysicist for Newcrest Mining and Oxiana/OZ Minerals with a focus on business development and early stage exploration in North and South America, Australia and South-East Asia.

Charles holds a degree in Space Science from La Trobe University and an honours degree in Earth Science from the University of Melbourne.

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO, stated, "The Miner Mountain project has multiple copper-gold porphyry centres over a large area with evidence of high copper grades. The company has built up a significant modern dataset and Mr Funk will assist the team to review this data and identify new targets for drill testing. It is a pleasure to welcome a consultant with his background and experience to the exploration of our exciting project."

Subject to Regulatory Approval, Sego Resources Inc. will be issuing 1,500,000 options to Mr. Funk, exercisable at $0.05 per share. The options will be for a five year term.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corp. and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

