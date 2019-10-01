Crystal Lake Mining Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting; Appoints Maurizio Napoli as CEO & Brian Moore as CFO

VANCOUVER, Oct. 1, 2019 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM OTC: SIOCF FSE: SOG-FF) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders which was held at 11:00 am on September 30, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, (both dated August 23, 2019), were approved by the majority of votes cast at the Meeting with a total of 34,383,710 common shares (the "Shares") representing 32.03% of the issued Shares of the Company represented at the Meeting. Details of the Meeting are provided below.

Appointment of Maurizio Napoli as CEO & President

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Maurizio Napoli has been appointed CEO and President of the Company. Maurizio ("Mars") Napoli's information and statement is added below.

Mr. Savage will remain as a member of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). The Company thanks him for his service as CEO and value he has brought to the Company which includes solidifying the acquisition of its Newmont Lake Project and for bringing in valuable and strategic shareholders to the Company. The Company looks forward to his continued support as a member of the Board.

Appointment of Brian Moore as CFO & Director

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Brian Moore as CFO and a director of the Company. Brian Moore's information is added below.

He replaces Alphonse Ruggiero in the position who has stepped down as CFO of the Company. Mr. Ruggiero will remain as a member of the Board. The Company thanks him for his service while in the CFO position.

Number of Directors

The number of Directors was set at five (5).

Election of Directors, Addition of new Director

The director nominees were elected resulting in Lawrence Roulston, Wally Boguski, Richard Savage, Alphonse Ruggiero.





The Chair informed that Mr. Dave Ellett stepped down as a nominee member of the Board before the Meeting and informed that Mr. Brian Moore was nominated as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Ellett for his service as a member of the Company's Board.

Appointment of Auditors

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Stock Option Plan

97.86% voted in favour of the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan.

Re-pricing of Stock Options

97.66% voted in favour of the re-pricing of previously granted stock options to insiders of the Company.

Plan of Arrangement Resolution

98.85% voted in favour of the special resolution with respect to the Plan of Arrangement, which involves the distribution of common shares of Sassy Resources Corporation to the shareholders of the Company.

Maurizio Napoli (CEO & President) Information

Maurizio Napoli completed H.BSc. and M.Sc. degrees at Laurentian University. He worked for 2 years with the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines mapping the numerous gold occurrences in the Fox Lake Belt near Whitefish Ontario. He continued his career with Inco, IncoGold and Vale exploring for magmatic nickel-copper sulphides globally, gold in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and uranium in New Brunswick. He retired as an Exploration Manager from Vale in 2016.

Maurizio Napoli, CEO & President stated, "Crystal Lake's Newmont Lake Project, is a multi-focused high-grade gold, silver, copper and other strategic metals project, along the western flank of the Eskay Rift in NW BC, in the heart of the Golden Triangle. The Company's first season of developing the Project has delineated three exciting target areas for the Company and its shareholders including the Newmont Lake Gold Corridor, Burgundy Ridge & 72 Zone and the Chachi Corridor. Numerous exciting results are forthcoming from all three zones. On behalf of our whole team I'd like to thank everyone for the patience and support given to us which allowed us to complete one of the largest junior exploration programs in the Golden Triangle this season."

Brian Moore (Director & CFO) Information

Brian Moore has been providing taxation, accounting, and business advisory services since 1979, establishing his own firm in 1986. His Partner Paul Turner and Brian co-founded TurnerMoore LLP in 1994. Their firm is committed to helping business operators and entrepreneurs in building and maintaining enterprises from start-up, growth and succession.

Brian is an active volunteer in his community, and over the past thirty years has served on carious not-for-profit boards and in political organizations. He is a past Governor of CGA Ontario, past member of committees for both CGA Ontario and CGA Canada, and currently serves as a Practice Inspector for CGA Ontario. In 2009, CGA Canada awarded Brian the Fellowship designation (FCGA) in recognition of his contributions to CGA and the accounting profession.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

