Titan Mining Provides an Update on its C$6.3 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 01, 2019 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that further to its private placement of 18 million units at C$0.35 per unit, the Company is required to obtain shareholder approval with respect to the approximately 84% insider participation (for 15,185,716 units in aggregate) in the private placement in accordance with TSX policies. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a warrant of the Company. Each full warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.50 per share for a period of five years from the closing date of the private placement.

The Company is relying on an exemption in the TSX Manual which permits the Company to obtain shareholder approval for the private placement by way of a written consent instrument executed by the holders of more than 50% of the issued and outstanding shares not held by insiders participating in the private placement. The closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of the necessary shareholder consent and final TSX approval.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The Company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jacqueline Allison – Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 205 | Email: jallison@titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, use of proceeds or timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, available at www.sedar.com. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the securities described herein and it is an offence to claim otherwise. Titan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.