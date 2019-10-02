West High Yield Announces Private Placement

CALGARY, Oct. 01, 2019 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: WHY) announces that it will close its private placement announced on August 12, 2019 on October 26, 2019. The Company’s planned non-brokered private placement of Units ("Units”) consisting of one Common Share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-third of one Common Share purchase Warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant would entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the Warrant. There is no minimum subscription for this offering and a maximum of 11,200,000 Units will be issued at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,800,000.



The Company may pay finder’s fees on all or a portion of the private placement to eligible persons seeking subscribers to the financing, all in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The proposed private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the Exchange. The Company confirms that, as of the date of this press release, there is no "material fact" or "material change" (as those terms are defined under applicable securities laws) related to the Company which has not been generally disclosed. Assuming the maximum offering is completed, approximately $2,500,000 of the net proceeds are expected to be used for the permit application and Industrial Mineral Mine Permit application for the Company's Record Ridge deposit near Rossland, British Columbia and the balance of the net proceeds will be used for the Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. Pre-Feasibility Study Stage 2 discussed in the Company’s press release of May 1, 2019 and general corporate purposes. If the offering is not fully subscribed, the Company will apply the proceeds to the above uses in priority and in such proportions as the board of directors and management of the Company determine is in the best interests of the Company. Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

For further information please contact: Frank Marasco

President and Chief Executive Officer

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com Dwayne Vinck

Chief Financial Officer

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Telephone: (403) 257-2637

Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: vinck@shaw.ca

