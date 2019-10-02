Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Juggernaut Announces Share Consolidation

13:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 02, 2019 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) announces its intention to consolidate its common shares (“Shares”) on a 10-old-for-1-new share basis (the “Consolidation”).

The 105,225,564 Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 10,522,556 post-Consolidation Shares. No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation. Each fractional share following the Consolidation that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under any of the Company’s outstanding stock options and convertible instruments, as applicable, will be proportionately adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation. A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing their Shares for replacement certificates representing the number of post-consolidation Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing Shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the Consolidation is necessary to better position the Company for future corporate development opportunities and financing transactions. There will be no name change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and the pre-Consolidated Shares will continue to be traded on the Exchange under the current trading symbol “JUGR”. Upon acceptance by the exchange, the Company’s trading symbol will remain the same but the CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change upon the completion of the Consolidation.

For more information please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Mr. Dan Stuart
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 559-8028
www.juggernautexploration.com
@JuggernautExp

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Asante Gold Corp

Asante Gold Corp
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JUY6
CA04341X1078
www.asantegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap