American Shared Hospital Services Completes Upgrade to Gamma Knife Icon at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced that it has completed the previously announced upgrade of the Gamma Knife system to the Gamma Knife Icon at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, Ohio, the flagship hospital of the Kettering Health Network.

AMS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ernest A. Bates, M.D., commented, "The initiation of Gamma Knife Icon treatments at Kettering Medical Center upgrades Kettering’s Gamma Knife program that was first introduced in 1999. The documented clinical efficacy of the upgraded system will allow Kettering to expand precision radiosurgery to now include larger tumors with the expanded capabilities of the upgrade. Completion of this installation will benefit patients, provide physicians with increased flexibility to optimize treatment plans, and will offer ASHS incremental revenue opportunities. We’re pleased to extend our 20-year partnership with the Kettering Health Network.”

About Leksell Gamma Knife Icon

Building on Gamma Knife precision, Leksell Gamma Knife Icon gives clinicians the option to perform single or fractionated frame-based or frameless treatments, allowing for more individualized delivery — without sacrificing precision and accuracy. Addressing the growing radiosurgery market, Icon makes Leksell Gamma Knife radiosurgery more flexible and easier to use, allowing more centers to build an intracranial radiosurgery program.

About Kettering Health Network

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of nine hospitals, 12 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, Troy and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Sycamore is recognized as an IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospital. For more information, visit: www.ketteringhealth.org.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems. For more information please visit: www.ashs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward‑looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services (including statements regarding the expected continued growth in volume of the MEVION S250 system, the expansion of the Company's proton therapy business, and the timing of treatments by new Gamma Knife systems) which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and radiation therapy businesses, the risks of developing The Operating Room for the 21st Century program, and the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company’s proton therapy business. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Contacts: American Shared Hospital Services Ernest A. Bates, M.D. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer P: (415) 788-5300 eabates@ashs.com Investor Relations PCG Advisory Stephanie Prince P: (646) 762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com