Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Results from Core Sampling on Their Golden Valley Project, Quebec

14:10 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 2, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK.CN) is pleased to announce the results of their diamond drilling program on the Golden Valley project located in northwest Quebec. The program comprised 1,458.2 metres over 11 holes within the property. The holes ranged from 125 to 201 metres in length. The drill holes were spread over an approximate four kilometre strike length within favorable geology. Drilling was designed to verify historic gold-bearing intercepts and to expand upon those intercepts, and to test geological and geophysical targets interpreted from existing regional data.

The drill core was logged and sampled at a facility located in Villebois, approximately 25 kilometres south of the property. All core was NQ size diameter.

The best gold results were obtained from drill hole GV-003 that returned 0.335 grams per tonne gold over 2 metres (weighted average 62-64 metres). As well, drill hole GV-001 returned 0.155 grams per tonne gold over 2 metres core intercept.

The drill hole summary table is provided below:

Project

HOLE id

Azimuth

Dip

Length

UTM NAD83 17U - East

UTM NAD83 17U - North

Golden Valley

GV-001

45

-45

153

631461

5465626

Golden Valley

GV-002

52

-45

48.9

631414

5465578

Golden Valley

GV-003

52

-45

137

631412

5465583

Golden Valley

GV-004

50

-45

141

631455

5465545

Golden Valley

GV-005

50

-45

158

631189

5465953

Golden Valley

GV-006

50

-45

151

631295

5465766

Golden Valley

GV-007

55

-45

144

631504

5465067

Golden Valley

GV-008

42

-45

150

631397

5465122

Golden Valley

GV-009

45

-60

201

634030

5463106

Golden Valley

GV-010

70

-60

24

634134

5462804

Golden Valley

GV-011

70

-60

150

634132

5462799

Significant results (>0.1 g/t Au) from the 2019 drilling program are summarized below:

PROJECT

HOLE_id

From (m)

To (m)*

Sample_id

Au g/t

Golden Valley

GV-001

140

141

X445539

0.138

Golden Valley

GV-001

142

143

X445541

0.171

Golden Valley

GV-003

62

63

X445554

0.455

Golden Valley

GV-003

63

64

X445555

0.214

Golden Valley

GV-004

51

52

X445596

0.344

*True intercept widths have not been calculated for the results shown above.

Holes GV-002, GV-005 to GV-011 did not return significant gold results from core samples submitted for analysis.

Hole GV-001 was designed to twin a historic drill hole (LAB-87-B2) that had a reported 1.8 grams per tonne over 4.5 metres core length (from 57 to 61.5 metres depth (including 1.4 g/t from 57-58.5m, 2.15 g/t from 58.5-60m, and 1.90 g/t from 60-61.5m (Exploration Trois-Dimensions Inc, 1987 report GM45605). The 2019 drill program did not intercept similar gold result values or returned gold values at the same depths as in the historic drilling. This is also the case for other drill holes designed to verify historic drill results.

Drill core samples were obtained at the logging facility by hydraulic splitter and were shipped to ALS Global Laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited laboratory. A total of 443 samples were taken to the lab. The samples were analyzed by fire assay for gold, and for 35 elements by ICP method. Core samples were obtained from a variety of geologic features noted in the core including quartz veins, sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite), shear zones and other sections of interest as interpreted by the experienced core-logging geologist.

Black Tusk personnel managed the drilling program under the direction of Perry Grunenberg, OGQ. Local Quebec-based consulting groups were contracted to undertake core logging and core sampling at a facility located in Villebois.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp - Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits.

The property is accessed via existing major roads utilized for logging and mining, including the Casa Berardi Mine.

QA/QC Process

Black Tusk undertook Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures during the diamond drilling program. This included the insertion of standards, blanks, and a duplicate core sample at selected intervals (rotation of one at 20 sample intervals). Evaluation of results for each of the inserted materials indicates that they fall within the acceptable range for gold.

Drill core management was under the control of Black Tusk employees throughout the drilling and sampling process. Drill core is currently stored in a secure facility located in Val d'Or.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


