Rockwealth Resources Corp. Provides Loan to Realgold Resources Corp. in Advance of Amalgamation

KELOWNA, Oct. 2, 2019 - Rockwealth Resources Corp. ("Rockwealth" or the "Company") (TSXV: RWR) announces that it has agreed to provide a loan ("Loan") to Realgold Resources Corp. ("Realgold") in connection with the transaction previously announced on September 13, 2019, pursuant to which Rockwealth will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of RealGold (the "Transaction"). The Loan is for a principal amount of $250,000, and should the Transaction be terminated, interest shall accrue on the unpaid balance of the principal amount at a rate of 5% per annum as of such termination. As consideration for the Loan, Realgold will grant security to Rockwealth over all of its present and after-acquired personal property. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information in respect of the Transaction, please see the Company's news release dated September 13, 2019.

