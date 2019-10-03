Eldorado Gold Announces Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Oct. 02, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results after market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20191101.html.

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until Dec. 6, 2019)

Date:

Time:

Dial in:

Toll free:

November 1, 2019

8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)

+1 604 638 5340

1 800 319 4610

Vancouver:

Toll Free:

Access code:

+1 604 638 9010

1 800 319 6413

3612



About Eldorado Gold



Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations

604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations

604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166 louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com